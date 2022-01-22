Jim Caldwell’s name has been making the rounds as multiple NFL teams look for a new head coach. The former Colts and Lions head coach hasn’t coached since 2019 but he remains someone who gets invited to interview for the job.

That being said, what gets reported could be problematic as Caldwell came out to refute an ESPN report by Dan Graziano which said that Caldwell turned down interview requests with the Las Vegas Raiders and Minnesota Vikings and that it was a possible sign he could go to the Chicago Bears or Jacksonville Jaguars.

Caldwell took to Twitter to say that the “erroneous report that I turned down opportunities to interview” with the Raiders and Vikings was “not true” and that he had “profound respect for both organizations” and the families who own those teams.

I would like to correct an erroneous report that I turned down opportunities to interview for the head coaching job with Minnesota and Las Vegas. Those reports are not true (Full statement below). pic.twitter.com/lX6RNZLehz — Jim Caldwell (@JimCaldwell_NFL) January 22, 2022

Caldwell has reportedly interviewed with the Jaguars and Bears and it remains to be seen if they hire him. And if the Raiders and Vikings come calling, it looks like there’s a good chance he’ll pick up the phone for them as well.