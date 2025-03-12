Jim Boeheim after a February 21, 2024 ACC Network broadcast. (Brett Davis/USA Today Sports.)

Does President Donald Trump now want to add Iceland to the United States?

That’s the bizarre and unexpected “news” scoop viewers got from ACC Network analyst Jim Boeheim Tuesday night during the ACC Tournament matchup between California and Virginia Tech.

How did Boeheim end up headed down this off-ramp during the game’s second overtime? Even his broadcast partner, Cory Alexander, asked that question on the air.

Here’s how it happened: Cal led Virginia Tech with less than 2 minutes left in the second overtime. The broadcast showed Cal center Mady Sissoko taking a sip of water. He had not had any water since before sunrise, in observance of Ramadan, which calls for Muslims to abstain from food and water from dawn to sunset.

Although sunset in Charlotte, site of the tournament, was technically still a few minutes away, Boeheim thought he had a loophole for Sissoko.

“It’s 8 o’clock in Iceland. Our president says that we’re going to own that country anyway. So, we can make that exception,” Boeheim said.

“How did we get there? Let’s talk about basketball,” Alexander said. “Mady Sissoko has earned the drink tonight.”

“It’s 8 o’clock in Iceland. Our President says that we’re going to own that country anyway. So, we can make that exception.” – Jim Boeheim, in 2OT of the California-Virginia Tech ACC Tournament game. “How did we get there? Let’s talk about basketball…” – Cory Alexander pic.twitter.com/HEhCGktikV — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 11, 2025



It’s odd enough that Boeheim would make such a reference in that situation, but the fact that he confused Iceland and Greenland somehow made it worst. (Hey, they’re both cold islands in the North Atlantic. Greenland is the one President Trump has talked about adding to the U.S.)

Boeheim also made another strange reference earlier in the game when Sissoko came up.

“When Ramadan started, I don’t think they envisioned basketball players,” Boeheim said.

“When Ramadan started, I don’t think they envisioned basketball players.” – Jim Boeheim pic.twitter.com/qnI4ewEfOA — Sports TV News & Updates (@TVSportsUpdates) March 11, 2025



Not surprisingly, social media had a field day with Boeheim’s Iceland comment.

Does Jim Boeheim think Iceland and Greenland are the same place??? — JeemTeam (@thejeemteam.bsky.social) March 11, 2025 at 7:26 PM

I didn’t have Jim Boeheim talking about Ramadan on my list of expected topics. — The Sickos CBB Committee (@sickoscbb.bsky.social) March 11, 2025 at 7:05 PM

Jim Boeheim just casually bringing up Iceland for no reason has me chuckling. When you’ve been calling games for 5 straight hours, you just say what you want at this point. — Owen (@Alakazam_428) March 11, 2025



Beyond the Iceland gaffe, some viewers questioned Boeheim’s effort during the game.

Jim Boeheim does not sound like he is having the greatest time calling these ACC Tournament games. (He didn’t sound like it during the regular season, either.) — Sports TV News & Updates (@TVSportsUpdates) March 11, 2025

Perhaps we can chalk it up to the legendary former Syracuse head coach still adjusting to his role in the broadcast booth.