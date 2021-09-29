In a bit of news that will surely be relevant to the surprisingly large contingent of sports fans that also enjoy The Bachelor franchise, ESPN college football analyst Jesse Palmer has received a contract extension from the company that includes a new role – host of ABC’s The Bachelor.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Palmer’s ESPN extension runs through the 2021-22 college football season, and his hosting assignment for The Bachelor only covers (for now) the upcoming Season 26, expected to start airing in January.

However, the story notes that Palmer could be a long-term solution for the franchise.

Palmer’s deal with the network makes him a likely option to continue on as host of the franchise beyond season 26. Per production sources, ABC and Warner Bros. plan to address those options as future seasons are picked up.

Palmer has worn many hats during his post-playing career, including a hosting gig on Daily Mail TV and a contributor role on Good Morning America. He’s been a fixture on ESPN’s college football studio coverage over the years too, including on the NFL Draft. In the studio, he’s working with Matt Barrie and Joey Galloway on Saturdays this season.

