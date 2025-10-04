Screengrab via ESPN

Comedian and podcaster Theo Von was the guest picker on Saturday’s edition of College GameDay.

Von is an incredibly successful podcaster and is so influential that he even interviewed Donald Trump during the recent presidential election. Recently, his political pull has taken on a life of its own thanks to controversy around him being used in a Department of Homeland Security video hyping up deportations.

But Von was at GameDay because he is perhaps the world’s biggest celebrity Vanderbilt Commodores fan. It was a bit of a weird choice given that GameDay emanated from Tuscaloosa, and it was all the more strange seeing Von with an Alabama themed wrestling championship belt.

But the strangeness didn’t end there, in fact far from it.

While Theo Von was engaging in niceties with College GameDay correspondent Jess Sims, she told him to go to the stage to prepare to make his guest picks. When he asked if he would see her again after the show, she replied by saying, “I hope not.”

Ouch.

Did Jess Sims just shut down Theo Von live on national television? “Do I get to see you again?” “No, I hope not.” pic.twitter.com/07u9RIBkTN — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 4, 2025

Was that supposed to be a moment of humor? Was there some kind of misunderstanding? Or did Jess Sims really just shut the door on Theo Von live on national television for all the world to see.

Von does have a bet going with quarterback Diego Pavia about taking her out on a date, which may or may not actually come to fruition. So perhaps Jess Sims wanted to make doubly sure that things didn’t rise to that level.

Whatever the case, even with Von’s popularity he is certainly an acquired taste for some. Maybe even including for those on the College GameDay cast.