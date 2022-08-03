ESPN’s College GameDay will have a new face this fall.

Per an ESPN release, Jess Sims is joining GameDay as a reporter. Sims currently works as a Peloton instructor and a sideline reporter for the WNBA’s New York Liberty.

Widely known for her work as a fitness instructor, Sims left a career in education to pursue her passion in 2016. After teaching boxing and HIIT (high intensity interval training) at popular boutique studios in New York City, she became a global sensation when she joined Peloton in 2018 as a Tread instructor, teaching running, walking, bootcamp, strength and stretching classes to over seven million subscribers worldwide. Sims has also launched content for children and families, blending her passions for health and wellness through interactive movement and education. A former collegiate basketball player at Trinity College, Sims has also worked with the WNBA’s New York Liberty as an in-arena host (2021) and sideline reporter (2022) the past two seasons.

It seems like Sims will essentially serve as the successor for Maria Taylor, who left ESPN for NBC in the summer of 2021 and wasn’t replaced on GameDay last fall.

The rest of the GameDay lineup remains unchanged, with Rece Davis hosting, joined by analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, and David Pollack. Chris Fallica, Jen Lada, and Gene Wojciechowski will also continue to make appearances each week.

GameDay will make a pair of stops in Week 1, setting up shop in Pittsburgh on Thursday before heading to Columbus for its traditional Saturday window.

