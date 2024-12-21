Photo credit: CBS Sports Network

Boomer and Gunnar Esiason’s work to find a medical miracle against cystic fibrosis is a story Jeremy Schaap is excited to tell on an upcoming edition of E:60.

Earlier this week, ESPN announced The Boomer & Gunnar Esiason Story: Second Wind, an E:60 set to premiere at 7 p.m. ET next Tuesday on Christmas Eve. The film details the Esiasons’ tireless journey to find a cure for cystic fibrosis. First, by Boomer Esiason, who became one of the country’s leading advocates for cystic fibrosis research as an NFL quarterback. And now, his son, Gunnar, who was diagnosed with the disease at the age of two and has since admirably assumed the undertaking of being the face of cystic fibrosis as an adult.

Schaap joined Esiason’s WFAN radio show with co-host Gregg Giannotti to discuss the upcoming E:60 on Friday morning.

“When you think about the arc of this story over the course of the last 30-plus years since Gunnar’s diagnosis to where we are now, it’s a remarkable story,” Schaap said. “It’s an incredible testament to your family, to your commitment to this cause, to the work that so many people have done and so many scientists have done. I’m biased, but I think it’s one of the best things we’ve done.”

Considering the robust E:60 catalog throughout its 17-year history of chronicling some of the biggest names and stories in sports on ESPN, Schaap calling this “one of the best things we’ve done” should not be understated.

Also not to be understated is the role the Esiasons have held in working to make it so cystic fibrosis is no longer the death sentence it was when Gunnar was diagnosed with the disease 30 years ago. 30 years later, this remarkable story includes a breakthrough medicine, Trikafta, which is giving cystic fibrosis patients a second wind.

“We keep coming back to the word miracle, but when you see medical miracles, scientific miracles, the way that it has made so many things possible,” Schaap continued. “For me, I wasn’t aware of what was going on with Trikafta…And then there was a story in The Atlantic earlier this year about the Trikafta miracle…and I was like, ‘Holy cow!’ I didn’t know this. I wasn’t expecting this. It always seems like these things are so far away…When you make this kind of incredible stride, it just renews your faith in humankind.”

Gunnar participated in the clinical trial for Trikafta. And Boomer recalled one of the most amazing moments of his life occurring while playing hockey with Gunnar, where they recognized he wasn’t on a placebo, and the drug was working.

“There are so many other patients that live within the CF community,” Esiason said after noting some of the others who have helped in advocating for cystic fibrosis research. “It’s just that Gunnar has a dad that was a former quarterback, so it makes it a little more interesting simply because of everything we’ve been through. But I can’t tell you how much I appreciate you giving Gunnar that platform. Giving us that platform. And allowing us to tell the story that really, truly is amazing.”

