Credit: Fox Sports Radio

If there’s anyone who knows how Ryan Clark feels, it might just be Jemele Hill.

Clark was one of the biggest names in ESPN’s most recent round of layoffs, losing his job in the middle of NFL Live last week. A few days later, he resurfaced to dispute the reported way his dismissal went down, saying he was forced to leave immediately instead of it being a mutual decision. While rumors ran rampant over whether Clark’s controversial comments or incidents over the years might have led to his departure, he clarified the record, saying he believes people at the company had been working on his ouster for some time, leading to speculation that he might bring a lawsuit against his former employer.

It’s a messy situation involving an outspoken Black talent who had previously seemed primed to be one of the company’s top stars before being shuffled off. If that sounds familiar, it sounds a bit like how Hill’s tenure with ESPN ended. A rising star within the company, Hill was outspoken about President Donald Trump, calling him a white supremacist in 2017 (which, to be fair…). She transitioned off SportsCenter before eventually leaving the company in 2018.

That’s perhaps why Hill and Clark got together this week, likely to commiserate over the end of their ESPN careers, how it all went down, and what it all means.

Proof of life. Two of America’s favorite … what is it they say .. race baiters? 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/JvsQYOaoyo — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) July 28, 2026

Hill shared some insight into what the two were discussing during an appearance on Fox Sports Radio’s The Odd Couple with Rob Parker and Kelvin Washington on Tuesday.

After co-host Rob Parker chided Clark for “boo-hooing on a podcast” about his firing and saying it’s a business, Hill said she appreciated his point of view, but provided some specific context around why the former Pittsburgh Steelers star is so upset.

Jemele hill defending Ryan Clark after Rob Parker talks about how he handled his espn exit pic.twitter.com/dZRofRaQrH — NBA Hoops (@Thechat101) July 28, 2026

“I spent the last two days with Ryan. And then even before this, having been in a relatable position, I knew exactly what he was going through,” said Hill. “So this is why I think it cut him so deep.

“Rob, you gotta look at it like this. And your perspective is not wrong. All it takes sometimes is a boss changing and it could change your whole trajectory in a place. Good or bad, it’s what comes with the business. We know this. But Ryan was in a little different position because, as you know, a lot of times these networks, they bring in big names, big-named athletes. Those athletes, I want to say names, but typically they don’t work as hard in terms of getting the reps. He had to literally climb the stairs because while he had a storied career… he wasn’t like some big name that everybody knew… He’s just getting reps, you know, going on the different shows, doing what we had to do, frankly, a grind that resembled ours to build his profile. Finally built it to a point where he’s one of the mainstays on Get Up, First Take, Monday Night NFL Countdown. Became one of their notable personalities.

“And what made him emotional about it was not only the way that they did it, and you’ve experienced this, Rob, and Kelvin, I know you’ve experienced this too. Y’all know in our community, when one of us makes it, we feel like we all made it. And what he was talking about was the fact that he made it to this position. He’s a New Orleans guy who was undrafted by Pittsburgh, won a Super Bowl, played in two. So his whole trajectory of his life and career has been a little engine that could. You wind up at ESPN, you win an Emmy, you doing all these things, they let you go.

“And in his real life, and especially New Orleans, that’s a different kind of community. It’s like real close-knit, everybody family. And they all coming up to him because he’s on ESPN. ‘Thank you for representing us. Thank you for speaking out for us. We love you out there representing us.’ And then you feel like you let them down because you’re not there anymore.

“So it’s like deeper than just, ‘oh, this is just a job.’ This is not just a job. This is like a position that you held. And that’s not to say that these people are disappointed or that people will be like, ‘Ryan, let us down.’ But he felt that. He felt that love.

“I felt it too. You know, being from Detroit and the number of people that … when I was at ESPN, they’d be like, ‘man, we’re so happy somebody from Detroit is representing us.’ It means something to them, and you represented that. So that’s why it cut a little deeper for him, even though we know the realities of this business, like you said, Rob.”

Parker knows all too well how fleeting these opportunities can be. In 2012, he infamously asked if then-Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III was “a cornball brother,” leading to a suspension before his contract was not renewed a few months later. And while he’s right that, at the end of the day, it’s all business, it’s fair for Clark (and Hill) to feel like there was more riding on these opportunities than just employment.