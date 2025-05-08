Jemele Hill and Kate Fagan

ESPN mainstay Around the Horn is ending its two decade run on the network on May 23rd. And to commemorate its incredible run, the program is bringing back some of its favorite panelists for one final appearance.

On Thursday’s episode, former ESPN stars Jemele Hill and Kate Fagan will both make guest appearances on Around the Horn where they were regular panelists for years. The show’s X account promoted their appearance with a post on social media.

Returning tomorrow for one last go Around the Horn… It’s @jemelehill & Kate Fagan!🔁📯🔇5pm ET pic.twitter.com/R3qX4wibOI — Around the Horn (@AroundtheHorn) May 7, 2025

Kate Fagan was a prominent ESPN writer throughout much of the 2010s, working for ESPN.com, espnW, and ESPN The Magazine while also appearing on Around the Horn and Outside the Lines. She left the network in 2018 but has continued to write prolifically. Her latest work is a novel entitled “The Three Lives of Cate Kay.”

Jemele Hill held multiple roles at ESPN both as a writer and television personality. Her most prominent role was her time hosting SC:6 with Michael Smith. She is currently a writer at The Atlantic and hosts her own podcast while also making appearances around the sports and politics world like on CNN recently.

ESPN confirmed the departure of Around the Horn from its daily lineup earlier this year and as of yet, no permanent replacement has been named. A 30 minute edition of SportsCenter will serve as an interim replacement. In fact, the network really still hasn’t given a reason why it’s saying goodbye to one of its longest running programs except for the fact that must feel it is just time for something new.

Expect to see a heavy dose of nostalgia from Tony Reali and company in the weeks ahead as it’s likely that even more former panelists will return to say goodbye. But it’s safe to say that Jay Mariotti probably won’t be a part of the celebrations.