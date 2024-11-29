Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The MLB offseason is officially underway and there isn’t a bigger story in the sport than Juan Soto’s free agency.

And the four-time All-Star’s recruitment took quite the twist this week, with multiple reports linking the New York Yankees outfielder to the rival Boston Red Sox.

One such report came from self-proclaimed MLB insider Mike Rodriguez, who based on his social media activity appears to have multiple ties to Soto. On Thursday, Rodriguez reported that the 26-year-old slugger spent an hour on the phone with Red Sox outfielder Rafael Devers and that Boston was offering Soto a 12-year contract with an average annual value of $50 million.

Héctor Gómez followed up on Rodriguez’s report, adding that he had heard that Boston is offering Soto a 13-year, $625 million contract.

I’m hearing a 13-year, $625 million offer. https://t.co/ex4JR6YYDy — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) November 28, 2024

Factor in a post from another social media account claiming Soto to Boston was already a done deal that gained traction on Wednesday morning and there was clearly plenty of smoke regarding the potential blockbuster signing on Thanksgiving Day. That was, however, until ESPN’s Jeff Passan showed up with his fire extinguisher, shooting down unnamed reports regarding Soto and the Red Sox.

“I am thankful for reporters who don’t make up stories,” Passan posted at 3:50 p.m. ET on Thursday. “I am also thankful that Juan Soto has not agreed to any contract, which means you can get off Twitter and go spend the holiday with your family. Happy Thanksgiving.”

I am thankful for reporters who don’t make up stories.

I am also thankful that Juan Soto has not agreed to any contract, which means you can get off Twitter and go spend the holiday with your family. Happy Thanksgiving. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 28, 2024

Passan didn’t specify which reports — or “reports” — he was referencing, but it seems informative that his post came less than an hour after Rodriguez’s and mere minutes after Gómez’s. But considering that he specifically mentioned Soto having yet to agree to any contract — which neither Rodriguez nor Gómez claimed — Passan’s post appears to be targeted at more than just their reports.

In any event, the rampant reports on Thanksgiving did seem to create a sense that a deal between Soto and the Redo Sox was imminent. Yet come Black Friday, such a deal has yet to be announced — just as Passan said would be the case.

[Jeff Passan on X]