ESPN’s Jeff Darlington found an iguana in his toilet. Photo Credits: Jeff Darlington (Iguana); ESPN

Longtime ESPN NFL reporter Jeff Darlington has become a valuable member of the network since joining ESPN in 2016. But on Sunday, his colleagues were horrified by a social media post of his regarding some of the plumbing issues at his house in South Florida.

Darlington, who called himself ESPN’s “resident Florida Man” in the post, explained that his toilets have not been flushing effectively for the past couple of days. He explained what the problem was by posting a picture of an iguana peeking its head out of a toilet.

“Here’s a first for yours truly, ESPN’s resident Florida Man,” wrote Darlington on X. “Our toilets haven’t been effectively flushing (the) last few days. No idea why. Until I just walked into our bathroom to find this… It tried to go BACK down the toilet pipe… had to grab it by the tail and pull it out.”

Here’s a first for yours truly, ESPN’s resident Florida Man. Our toilets haven’t been effectively flushing last few days. No idea why. Until I just walked into our bathroom to find this… 😳😂 It tried to go BACK down the toilet pipe… had to grab it by the tail and pull it out. pic.twitter.com/XhILeYf0SA — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) August 11, 2024

Several ESPN personalities took to X to share their reactions to Darlington’s plumbing problems over the weekend.

“Ewwwww,” wrote ESPN NFL injury analyst Stephania Bell.

Ewwwww — Stephania Bell (@Stephania_ESPN) August 11, 2024

“Keep him down your way please! We just have the little ones up here,” wrote Andy Hall of ESPN.

Keep him down your way please! We just have the little ones up here 🦎 — Andy Hall (@AndyHallESPN) August 11, 2024

“What nightmares are made of and beyond,” wrote ESPN NFL reporter Lindsey Thiry.

What nightmares are made of and beyond. — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) August 12, 2024

“Jeff, you’ve had quite the year and it’s only August,” wrote ESPN staff writer Paolo Uggetti.

Jeff, you’ve had quite the year and it’s only August — Paolo Uggetti (@PaoloUggetti) August 12, 2024

You truly never know what you’ll run into when it comes to the wildlife in Florida. But at least Darlington seems to be fully embracing his “Florida Man” persona at ESPN.

[Jeff Darlington on X]