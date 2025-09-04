Screen grab: ESPN

One of ESPN’s top NFL reporters is sticking with the network.

Jeff Darlington has agreed to a multi-year contract extension with the network, according to a report by Michael McCarthy in Front Office Sports. Darlington will continue his regular appearances on Sunday NFL Countdown and SportsCenter, along with securing himself a role on ESPN’s coverage team for its first-ever Super Bowl broadcast in 2027.

The reporter “received overtures from several suitors” before deciding to re-sign with ESPN. Front Office Sports first reported about Darlington’s impending free agency in April.

In addition to his NFL gigs, Darlington will continue to expand into other areas of reporting at ESPN. His new contract has him officially joining ESPN’s reporting teams at the Masters, PGA Championship, and Wimbledon.

Darlington, rather infamously, was the reporter on-scene during Scottie Scheffler’s arrest at the PGA Championship in 2024, an incident that put his career on the map. Throughout the ordeal, Darlington filmed on his phone, documenting the strange scenario for the world to see before taking to ESPN’s airwaves throughout the day to recount the story and update viewers with the latest news.

Earlier this year, Darlington made his Wimbledon debut in a more lighthearted role that saw him lead segments as a wide-eyed fan at the All England Club.

Jeff Darlington will begin his NFL season on-site in Houston for the Buccaneers and Texans on Monday Night Football this week.