Last month, Jaylen Brown and Stephen A. Smith engaged in a social media feud over the ESPN host’s report that the Boston Celtics forward isn’t underrated so much as he’s “just not liked.”

While the war of words came and went quickly, Brown clearly didn’t forget. That was evident at the Celtics’ championship parade in Boston on Friday, in which the reigning NBA Finals MVP opted to wear a black T-shirt that read “state your source.”

Jaylen Brown has arrived for the parade. Don’t think he has put the MVP trophy down. 🏆😎 pic.twitter.com/KE2f4qn74Z — The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) June 21, 2024

“State your source” is exactly what Brown replied to Smith following his initial report on ESPN’s First Take.

State your source https://t.co/7ay3dXr6YN — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) May 26, 2024

Smith declined, citing his journalistic integrity while clarifying that he didn’t agree with his source.

“First off, that’s not happening. It’s journalism. Not revealing sources,” Smith wrote. “Secondly, if you continue to watch the segment, I completely disagreed with them — as did Kendrick Perkins. The point we were actually discussing is how underappreciated you are and why that may be, which is why I read the quote. I even brought up how socially conscious you are and how that may not be liked, knowing you’re a good brother. Also, that you’re a $300M man, and you deserve it. But that doesn’t mean naysayers don’t get heard. That comes with the territory.”

First off, that’s not happening. It’s journalism. Not revealing sources. Secondly, if you continue to watch the segment, I completely disagreed with them — as did Kendrick Perkins. The point we were actually discussing is how under appreciated you are and why that may be, which… https://t.co/WqJpc7OrOm — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) May 27, 2024

While that marked the end of that particular exchange, Smith recently further clarified his report in a very pro-Brown manner, even questioning if the 27-year-old’s religion played a role in him not getting more endorsements. But based on Brown’s wardrobe for the parade, those sentiments seemingly didn’t do much to sway the Celtics star’s opinion of Smith.

