Jun 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) reacts to the crowd during the fourth quarter during game three of the 2024 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
ESPNNBABy Ben Axelrod on

Last month, Jaylen Brown and Stephen A. Smith engaged in a social media feud over the ESPN host’s report that the Boston Celtics forward isn’t underrated so much as he’s “just not liked.”

While the war of words came and went quickly, Brown clearly didn’t forget. That was evident at the Celtics’ championship parade in Boston on Friday, in which the reigning NBA Finals MVP opted to wear a black T-shirt that read “state your source.”

“State your source” is exactly what Brown replied to Smith following his initial report on ESPN’s First Take.

Smith declined, citing his journalistic integrity while clarifying that he didn’t agree with his source.

“First off, that’s not happening. It’s journalism. Not revealing sources,” Smith wrote. “Secondly, if you continue to watch the segment, I completely disagreed with them — as did Kendrick Perkins. The point we were actually discussing is how underappreciated you are and why that may be, which is why I read the quote. I even brought up how socially conscious you are and how that may not be liked, knowing you’re a good brother. Also, that you’re a $300M man, and you deserve it. But that doesn’t mean naysayers don’t get heard. That comes with the territory.”

While that marked the end of that particular exchange, Smith recently further clarified his report in a very pro-Brown manner, even questioning if the 27-year-old’s religion played a role in him not getting more endorsements. But based on Brown’s wardrobe for the parade, those sentiments seemingly didn’t do much to sway the Celtics star’s opinion of Smith.

[NBCSCameraGuys on X]

About Ben Axelrod

Ben Axelrod is a veteran of the sports media landscape, having most recently worked for NBC's Cleveland affiliate, WKYC. Prior to his time in Cleveland, he covered Ohio State football and the Big Ten for outlets including Cox Media Group, Bleacher Report, Scout and Rivals.

View all posts by Ben Axelrod