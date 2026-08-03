Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

ESPN is enlisting one former defensive back to supplant another.

The network confirmed Monday morning that Jason McCourty will join the Monday Night Countdown desk of Scott Van Pelt, Jason Kelce, and Marcus Spears, effectively replacing Ryan Clark on the program.

Welcome to the Monday Night Countdown team, @JasonMcCourty The @espnnfl analyst will join the desk this fall🏈 pic.twitter.com/6jZqvjKy1v — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) August 3, 2026

Awful Announcing had already flagged McCourty as a name primed to benefit from ESPN’s recent purge, Clark’s exit among them, given that he’d signed a new multi-year, exclusive agreement with the network earlier this summer, binding him to NFL Live, Get Up, First Take and SportsCenter heading into his third season with the Worldwide Leader. ESPN’s own announcement at the time crowned him a “key contributor” to its “year-round NFL coverage” as the network builds toward its inaugural Super Bowl broadcast in February 2027. McCourty was already primed, contractually and otherwise, to shoulder a considerably larger share of ESPN’s daily NFL programming than he previously commanded, and Monday Night Countdown turned out to be where that expansion first bears fruit.

As for Clark, he was informed of his ouster during a commercial break of a Monday edition of NFL Live, after the network learned OutKick was preparing to report his firing, part of a broader round of layoffs that also claimed Bart Scott, Charles Davis, Cam Newton, Karl Ravech, Tom Pelissero, Stephania Bell and David Lloyd. Clark rejected the “layoff” framing in a tearful appearance on The Pivot podcast, insisting he’d been terminated that ESPN used the broader wave of cuts as cover for a decision executives had already made.

“I wasn’t laid off. I was fired,” Clark said. “They’re using layoffs as a cover and a camouflage for what they already intended on doing.”

With Jason Kelce also a candidate to join ESPN’s revamped No. 2 NFL booth opposite Dave Pasch, it remains to be seen whether these are the only alterations coming to Monday Night Countdown. Under its agreements with the NFL, ESPN will no longer carry Monday Night Football doubleheaders among the seven supplemental games included in the new deal. There’s a strong likelihood those seven matchups skew heavily international, carving out room for a stable of analysts, several inherited from NFL Network, to contribute to Monday Night Countdown should Kelce redirect his focus toward that No. 2 booth instead.

For now, McCourty is the only addition to ESPN’s Monday night lineup, and between him and his twin brother, Devin, the family now owns a pregame chair heading into prime time on back-to-back nights.