While Jason McCourty stayed behind following Good Morning Football‘s move to the West Coast, it also opened new doors for the former NFL defensive back.

According to The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand, McCourty is set to join ESPN as a studio analyst, where he will appear on shows such as Get Up, First Take and NFL Live. Additionally, the former Rutgers star will continue his role as an analyst for CBS, where he is a part of a booth featuring Andrew Catalon and Tiki Barber.

Per Marchand, McCourty is expected to be in-studio for ESPN two days per week as a part of his new role.

Joining ESPN marks the latest move in McCourty’s promising sports media career, which began shortly after his retirement following the 2021 NFL season. The 13-year NFL vet quickly established himself as a familiar face in the football media sphere on Good Morning Football, which he began co-hosting alongside Jamie Erdahl, Kyle Brandt and Peter Schrager in 2022.

While the Super Bowl LIII champion is clearly a rising star at CBS, where he began calling games last season, his new role at ESPN will provide him with the opportunity to showcase a different skillset and keep his face on TV on a more consistent basis. As for the Worldwide Leader, McCourty joins a deep roster of former players-turned-analysts who appear on its daytime programming, including (but not limited to) Ryan Clark, Dan Orlovsky, Marcus Spears, Harry Douglas, Andrew Hawkins, Bart Scott, Damien Woody and Booger McFarland.

McCourty also isn’t the only member of his family making waves in the NFL media space; his twin brother, fellow former defensive back Devin McCourty, is currently a panelist for NBC’s Football Night in America pregame show.

[The Athletic]