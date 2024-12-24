Photo Credit: ESPN

Jason Kelce has always played the part of a jolly individual since joining the ESPN Monday Night Countdown cast, frequently spending time at tailgates around the NFL this season. But on the Week 16 edition of Monday Night Countdown, which aired ahead of the Monday Night Football game between the New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers, Kelce took things to a new level by portraying the most jolly person imaginable.

Santa Claus.

With the help of his two elves, his ESPN colleagues Scott Van Pelt and Stanford Steve, Kelce spent time around the area handing out Green Bay-themed presents to Packers fans.

Among the many gifts Kelce gave to Packers fans included a fleece Packers sweatshirt, Packers sweatpants, and even a full block of cheese.

In classic Kelce fashion, he did get to have some fun on top of giving back to the community, playing cornhole and darts with Packer faithful.

Near the end of the segment, Kelce met with bunch of children, joking about them possibly getting coal.

“Are you guys ready for an awesome Christmas?” said Kelce. “Yeah? Were we all good? I’ll see you in a couple of days. Hopefully you don’t get coal. Just kidding.”

Santa Kelce brought two elves with him to hand out holiday cheer in Green Bay 😂🎅 pic.twitter.com/Nvl6JdZuLI — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 24, 2024

While not every moment from Kelce as a member of ESPN has been entirely jolly, he has undoubtedly turned into one of the biggest personalities on the network over his first year as an NFL analyst. So it was incredibly fitting for someone like him to be playing the role of Santa here to give many Packers fans a great Christmas.

[NFL on ESPN on X]