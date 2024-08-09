Credit: Green Light with Chris Long

Jason Kelce is the latest big name to join ESPN’s NFL coverage, and while he’s certainly not the first former athlete to become a broadcaster, that doesn’t mean he doesn’t feel a healthy amount of pressure to do the job well.

Kelce is a well-liked longtime NFL lineman and a Super Bowl champion with a brother on the best team in the league, but he be knows he won’t have the same intimate understanding of teams and players even just one year removed from playing himself.

“I guess I’m fearful that I’m not going to be prepared. Because I feel like there’s a lot more autonomy,” he explained on the Green Light with Chris Long podcast. “Once you’re removed from it, you’ve got to go out of your way to really watch things and really iron in on what’s happening to do a reputable job.”

Having experienced media coverage from the other side as a player for 13 years, Kelce knows how it feels to be criticized unfairly or misunderstood.

“I want to go up there and do a good job, because I think that there’s a service to the guys who are still in it and what’s happening, and I guess that’s my worst fear is not doing that well,” Kelce said in an interview released Friday. “When you get removed from it, it’s very easy I think for a former player to not truly understand what’s happening in a specific situation. But you still have to give your opinion, so doing that in a responsible way, is what I really, really want to strive to do, that’s both accurate and correct.”

Beyond his worries over being fair to NFL players, Kelce has plenty he’s looking forward to. He shouted out new ESPN teammates like Ryan Clark and Marcus Spears while admitting he’s psyched to finally watch the AFC week to week.

Jason Kelce will make his regular season debut on Monday Night Countdown in Santa Clara as the 49ers host the Jets in Week 1. But if his preseason debut is any indication, he should have a bright future in front of him.

