Credit: General Mills

If you’re an NFL fan this season, Jason Kelce has had a Thanos-like effect on your football-viewing experience. No matter what you’re watching, he is inevitable.

Whether it’s in the form of a pre-game show, a commercial, a crowd shot, a promotional event, a podcast, or otherwise, the former Philadelphia Eagles center is bound to show up on your television screen sooner rather than later.

And that’s before he starts his newest gig, as the host of a late-night talk show on ESPN.

The constant exposure (overexposure?) is enough to make you think Kelce and his brother Travis say yes to everything. Believe it or not, he’s actually said no way more often.

Kelce appeared on The Rich Eisen Show on Tuesday to talk about his many endeavors. At one point, Eisen started cataloging all of the Kelce-branded items he had on his desk to showcase just how much the recently retired NFL player has done.

“I’ve got the Kelce-branded cereals from our friends at General Mills. We got the Chunky soup,” said Eisen. “You’re on my television set quite literally every five minutes right now.”

“Oops, responded Kelce. “I sincerely apologize.”

“Don’t apologize,” said Eisen. “Does it freak you out?”

“It’s been new for sure,” Kelce said. “Very weird that a center is on the TV as much as I am, but I’m just running with it. Having fun.”

When Eisen asked if Kelce has to say ‘no’ a lot as part of this process, Kelce replied that he did.

“It’s a lot of no’s. I’m trying to just return people reaching out, whether it’s calls or texts… It’s been a whirlwind. Over the past two years between the podcast, the Super Bowl with Travis, Travis dating Taylor (Swift), it has been a very whirlwind of events for sure.”

Given how both Kelce brothers’ Q ratings remain through the roof, not to mention Travis shooting for a fourth Super Bowl title and staying in the tabloids with his relationship, it sounds like two things are true. One, we will continue to be inundated with both of them for the foreseeable future. Two, they’re both going to have to continue saying no a whole lot.

[The Rich Eisen Show]