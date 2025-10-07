Credit: ESPN

Everyone wants to know what’s next for America’s favorite couple. Even the older brother of the groom-to-be.

So on Monday’s episode of Monday Night Countdown, ESPN NFL analyst Jason Kelce, older brother to Travis Kelce (also known as Taylor Swift’s fiance), decided to lead with the tough question.

“Let’s start with what everybody wants to know. Trav, when’s the wedding?” the elder Kelce asked his little bro.

Jason Kelce to begin an ESPN interview with Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, and Andy Reid: “Let’s start with what everybody wants to know. Trav, when’s the wedding?” #NFL pic.twitter.com/D7enu6h9Gk — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 6, 2025

“Shut the f*ck up,” Travis said laughing. “Get this guy out. I was wondering what he was going to ask!” the Kansas City Chiefs tight end told his quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Of course, Kelce proposed to his global phenom girlfriend earlier this year, setting the internet ablaze.

Swift has also been in the headlines recently. Last week, the pop singer released her new album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” which she announced on the Kelce brothers’ podcast New Heights. The album has smashed streaming records during the first few days of its release.

Swift was also floated as a strong possibility to perform at the Super Bowl LX halftime show before the NFL announced Bad Bunny will headline the gig. On Monday, Swift revealed that she never had formal conversations with the league, as had been previously reported. The pop star said she would not do the halftime show until Kelce retires, citing the worry she feels watching him play football, an inherently dangerous sport.

So for now, all attention turns to what will likely be viewed as America’s version of a Royal Wedding. When’s it happening? Who is invited? What will they wear?

There’s a nonzero chance that Jason Kelce, the ink-stained sports journalist that he is, might eventually get the scoop. Wouldn’t ESPN be delighted if that happened?