For those in sports media, the main event from Thursday’s Hall of Fame Game between the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears wasn’t about anyone making their debuts. Both teams opted not to play their starters, so we’ll have to wait to see Caleb Williams suit up for Chicago at another date. But Thursday did spell the debut of Jason Kelce on a special edition of ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown — and he delivered.

Kelce had been in Paris cheering on Team USA at the 2024 Olympics, so he showed up to his ESPN debut in grand style. And while he’s still “very much around” the Philadelphia Eagles’ facility, Kelce didn’t appear to be a first-time anything. Surely, it helps that he has his New Heights podcast with his younger brother, Travis, which they’re reportedly looking to sell for $100 million, but live television is a different beast.

And yet, there was Kelce in all his glory, not missing a single beat.

Kelce’s insights were sharp, and his ability to connect with viewers was evident from the start. He effortlessly slipped into his new analyst role, offering insightful commentary throughout the night. Below are some examples: Caleb Williams and the latest NFL kickoff rules.

Jason Kelce brings the #ParisOlympics spirit to ESPN. 🏈👨‍🎨📺 pic.twitter.com/QSGMX6pppV — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 1, 2024

Here’s Jason Kelce — and his beret — as an ESPN analyst on the topic of Bears rookie QB Caleb Williams. 🏈📺🎙️ pic.twitter.com/2WbyE0zK6j — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 1, 2024

Jason Kelce “could not be more excited” about the new NFL kickoff rules. “People want to see kickoff returns. There’s a guy going into the Hall of Fame this year, Devin Hester, who is going in for that exact reason… The game is better when special teams play a factor.” 🏈📺 pic.twitter.com/wXS1f3DNTa — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 1, 2024

Not for nothing, Kelce’s performance on Thursday very much suggests that the sports media world may have a new star analyst on its hands.

But don’t just take Awful Announcing’s word for it. The reactions on social media piled in, and Kelce received some pretty rave reviews.

By the way – Jason Kelce is excellent on ESPN. Breaks my heart to actually see him there, but (outside of his dumb hat) he’s been great.#Eagles — Nick Faria (@Nick_Faria1720) August 1, 2024

Jason Kelce is a natural on television — Jordan Tweets (@jordanjan7) August 1, 2024

Jason Kelce’s ESPN career is off to a terrific start with that beret — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) August 1, 2024

Jason Kelce will be an icon on TV. So authentic, knowledgeable, relatable, and talented. Much respect. @newheightshow @JasonKelce — J Paul (@tmcheem) August 1, 2024

Jason Kelce will be a good analyst That was kinda easy to see Tom Brady will be a good analyst Same, I guess — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) August 1, 2024

Good gracious, not to “glaze” and I know he doesn’t need anymore praise right now haha; but @JasonKelce has already been great so far on ESPN. Several good bits of insight and we’re not even a half-hour into the program — Creed (@MeNoReedGood) August 1, 2024

It’s not a surprise, but Jason Kelce is so good at this. Also, dude is rocking a beret 🤣 pic.twitter.com/J6Q0Iz3M7U — Josh Kail (@THATJoshKail) August 1, 2024

jason kelce off to a hell of a start with his espn career 🤣 — Paul🏆Back 2 Back Pacheco🏆 (@PaulHBK) August 1, 2024

Jason Kelce immediately brings personality to ESPN’s pregame show — Jumpman (@kingajeezy) August 1, 2024

Kelce may have traded in his cleats for a microphone, but there wasn’t an ounce of drop-off. His charm and insightfulness shone as he debuted on Monday Night Countdown. And his debut — and beret — weren’t just met with polite applause; those on social media were effusive in their praise of him.

From commending his insightful analysis to celebrating his signature beret, the message was clear: Kelce is a natural on television and is going to be for some time.