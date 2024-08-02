Jason Kelce makes his ESPN debut. Credit: ESPN
For those in sports media, the main event from Thursday’s Hall of Fame Game between the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears wasn’t about anyone making their debuts. Both teams opted not to play their starters, so we’ll have to wait to see Caleb Williams suit up for Chicago at another date. But Thursday did spell the debut of Jason Kelce on a special edition of ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown — and he delivered.

Kelce had been in Paris cheering on Team USA at the 2024 Olympics, so he showed up to his ESPN debut in grand style. And while he’s still “very much around” the Philadelphia Eagles’ facility, Kelce didn’t appear to be a first-time anything. Surely, it helps that he has his New Heights podcast with his younger brother, Travis, which they’re reportedly looking to sell for $100 million, but live television is a different beast.

And yet, there was Kelce in all his glory, not missing a single beat.

Kelce’s insights were sharp, and his ability to connect with viewers was evident from the start. He effortlessly slipped into his new analyst role, offering insightful commentary throughout the night. Below are some examples: Caleb Williams and the latest NFL kickoff rules.

Not for nothing, Kelce’s performance on Thursday very much suggests that the sports media world may have a new star analyst on its hands.

But don’t just take Awful Announcing’s word for it. The reactions on social media piled in, and Kelce received some pretty rave reviews.

Kelce may have traded in his cleats for a microphone, but there wasn’t an ounce of drop-off. His charm and insightfulness shone as he debuted on Monday Night Countdown. And his debut — and beret — weren’t just met with polite applause; those on social media were effusive in their praise of him.

From commending his insightful analysis to celebrating his signature beret, the message was clear: Kelce is a natural on television and is going to be for some time.

