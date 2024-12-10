Photo Credit: ESPN

Former Philadelphia Eagles star turned ESPN NFL analyst Jason Kelce has become a beloved figure in sports media in his first year covering the NFL. But on Monday, he ensured that one fanbase who already wasn’t overly fond of him won’t be having a change of heart anytime soon.

Kelce of course has plenty of experience facing off against the Cowboys over the course of his 13-year NFL career. And despite how the Eagles are the far better team of the two this season, the Cowboys actually gave Kelce quite a hard time over the years.

In 24 career games against the Cowboys, Kelce and the Eagles were just 11-13 against Dallas, which makes the Cowboys the team that Kelce lost to most in his career by a wide margin.

Now that his playing days are done, some would think that Kelce may want to get in the good graces of Cowboys fans. But if Monday’s edition of Monday Night Countdown was any indication, that is not the case whatsoever.

The Monday Night Countdown crew was joined by the animated versions of Drew Carter, Mina Kimes, and Dan Orlovsky, who were on the call of the Simpsons Funday Football alternate simulcast of Monday Night Football

The alternate cast took place at Atoms Stadium in Springfield, which is of course the setting of The Simpsons. This led to Dan Orlovsky and Mina Kimes making jokes about how Springfield is “The Armpit of America’s Butt-Crack”, which is a phrase that has been featured on The Simpsons numerous times.

“Yeah, we’re essentially in the little town that Canton won’t,” said Orlovsky. “Some people have said it’s an armpit. I’m not gonna go that far. But me personally being a 90s kid, I’m obviously ecstatic to have some one-liners from our childhood.

“Specifically the armpit of America’s buttcrack,” added Kimes. “Depending on where you think that is in America might determine who you think they are rooting for tonight. Is it closer to Texas or Ohio? I truly don’t know. We have no idea, and I think that’s something that is going to become very clear very quickly whether this crowd is team Bart or team Homer.”

Right after the segment ended with the animated ESPN personalities, Kelce joked about the city of Dallas, saying that they were also in “the butthole and armpit of America”.

“Also the butthole and armpit of America,” said Kelce, which involved a sharp reaction from the rest of the Monday Night Countdown cast.

Mina Kimes, live from Springfield, calls it the “Armpit of America’s buttcrack.” Jason Kelce, live from Dallas (or Arlington), calls it “Also the butthole and armpit of America.” pic.twitter.com/ttY1esfhcO — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 10, 2024

It’s not quite as personal of a shot at the city as someone like Charles Barkley when it comes to the city of San Antonio. But it certainly won’t make Cowboys fans any more fond of him than they currently are.

[Awful Announcing on X]