May 1, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; ESPN personality and country musician Jason Fitz plays the national anthem before the game between the Nashville SC and the Philadelphia Union at Geodis Park. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

There were a lot of big names included in last week’s ESPN layoffs, so it might have floated under some people’s radars that ESPN Radio’s Jason Fitz was among them.

Fitz initially joined ESPN in 2016 and was the host of College Football Daily on ESPNU. He has since hosted a variety of programming on ESPN Radio over the years as well, including Jordan Rodgers & Jason Fitz, First and Last, First Take, Your Take, Spain and Fitz, and Fitz & Harry.

Fitz posted a video on his social media accounts on Wednesday in which he said he was surprised to have been laid off but appreciates the time he spent with ESPN.

“I thought today I’d be heading into studio starting another great week of Fitz & Harry. But as most of you know by now, Friday, ESPN parted ways with a ton of incredibly talented people. And me,” said Fitz. “Didn’t see it coming. Shocked. All of those things.

“Mostly right now, I’m just thankful. I’m thankful for what ESPN gave me. I’m thankful for the platform I had, and for the amazing people I got to work with behind the scenes and on camera. Thankful for the memories I made. And I’m proud of the work that I did.”