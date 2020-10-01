“I’m not afraid to put him on any game with any partner,” Ceisler said. “He’s as big a player on our staff as anybody. We have some seasoned teams that have worked together longer, but I know there are producers and analysts who are excited when they see his name on the schedule. He’s a go-to guy for me. He really is.”

Benetti is always a welcome presence, and that he can excel in such a variety of roles is a testament to how good he is. Being able to handle a long baseball season requires a very different rhythm than, say, calling Big Ten buzzer-beaters in February, but Benetti manages to do both and he typically does both very well. It’s a deserved deal, and his decision to work as often as he does is a win for viewers both locally and nationally.

