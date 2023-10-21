An AA illustration of Paul Finebaum, Jalen Hurts, and Tua Tagovailoa.

This week on ‘Sunday Night Football,’ the Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles will tango. Apart from the fact that the Dolphins and Eagles are two of the best teams in the National Football League this season, it will also be a historic quarterback battle. Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa, former teammates at the University of Alabama, will face each other on the football field for the first time. While the game is on NBC, ESPN is adding their own dose of attention and hype to it. The network teased a segment on ‘Sunday NFL Countdown’, which will feature college football voice Paul Finebaum.

ESPN posted a teaser of the segment set for Sunday morning on the ESPN PR account on X, the site formerly known as Twitter.

“Former @AlabamaFTBL teammates, @JalenHurts & @Tua face each other for the first time on Sunday. ESPN’s @finebaum discusses how the QB room at Alabama led both players to the top of the #NFL & this moment,” ESPN posted.

The 42-second video featured Finebaum walking into his office at the ESPN Charlotte studios. A recording of a phone call overlayed the clip initially, while shots of both Tagovailoa and Hurts were exchanged throughout the video package. They unsurprisingly pinpointed the peak at Alabama while they were there: The dramatic 2017 College Football Playoff Championship victory in Atlanta.

Hurts backed Tagovailoa up in the 2018 season but then made a dramatic reappearance in the 2018 SEC Championship Game. Hurts led Alabama back over Georgia for the victory. But in the ensuing season, Hurts transferred to Oklahoma while Tagovailoa played at Alabama. Hurts made it to the College Football Playoff, while Tua faced a rotten end to his collegiate career after he dealt with a hip injury. So there was never a bout in college and, thus far, no bouts in the NFL until this weekend.

It’s safe to say everyone’s going all in with the hype for this one. A crossover between college football and the NFL doesn’t always happen, but Finebaum’s use here is smart. After all, he saw a game or two of theirs. Maybe three or so.

