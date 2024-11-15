Screen grab: ‘SportsCenter’

Scott Van Pelt is a consummate professional.

So even though the ESPN anchor might have been hurting as a Washington Commanders fan, you would have never known it as he interviewed Jalen Hurts following the Philadelphia Eagles’ 26-18 victory over their NFC East rivals on Thursday night.

That was, however, until the Eagles quarterback drew attention to the elephant in the room. As his interview on SportsCenter came to a close, Hurts made note of Van Pelt’s well known allegiances to Washington D.C.

“Hey Scott, how are you feeling?” the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback said with a knowing smile. “You’re a DMV guy, huh?”

“I mean, is this what we’re gonna do?” the Maryland native responded. “Is this really what we’re gonna do? I mean, I’m OK. Hey, we’ll see you down here in a little bit. That’s OK. No, I’m OK.”

“I was just asking man,” Hurts replied, his grin growing larger.

Jalen Hurts trolled @notthefakeSVP after the Eagles win over the Commanders 😂 pic.twitter.com/PXqnhJlzyj — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 15, 2024

Despite initially appearing defensive, Van Pelt turned deferential — perhaps because he knew there wasn’t anything he could say to a quarterback who lays claim to a 6-2 career record against his favorite team.

“No joke, you guys — everyone knows what you are. They’re trying to build down here but, you know, we’re looking forward to seeing you in our neighborhood in a while,” Van Pelt said, with a background featuring the National Mall behind him. “I know there will be a lot of Philly fans in the building.”

“Yeah,” Hurts replied. “I like DC.”

The two exchanged pleasantries to close the interview, as Van Pelt made note of the former Alabama and Oklahoma quarterback’s trolling.

“The man comes out and puts on sunglasses and is heckling me on my show,” Van Pelt said. “That’s OK.”

The surest sign of somebody being OK is him repeating that he’s OK over and over again, as Van Pelt did no fewer than four times once Hurts made note of his rooting interests. For those wondering, the Commanders are scheduled to host the Eagles in a rematch Dec. 22, with a follow-up interview hopefully to follow.

