Screengrab via ESPN.co.mx on X

The Denver Broncos cruised to victory on Monday Night Football and running back J.K. Dobbins not only impressed on the field, but with his bilingual capabilities after the game.

The Broncos beat the hapless Cincinnati Bengals by a 28-3 scoreline on MNF and the former Ohio State star had a great night with 101 yards on 16 carries. After injuries afflicted the early parts of his career with the Ravens and Chargers, Dobbins has found a home in the Denver backfield next to Bo Nix.

He’s also clearly at home giving interviews in both English and Spanish. Dobbins stopped by after the game with sideline reporter John Sutcliffe of ESPN Deportes to give a heartwarming interview where the pair were all smiles. They talked not just about the game, but also Bad Bunny being selected to do the Super Bowl halftime show.

“EEEES LUUUUNES” 🔥 Una auténtica joya el español de JK Dobbins en el Monday Night Football con @espnsutcliffe 🤣 🤣 🤣 Lo disfrutaste por ESPN y #DisneyPlus Premium 🏈 pic.twitter.com/oxaEH9Sadr — ESPN.com.mx (@ESPNmx) September 30, 2025

In case you were wondering, this wasn’t just a moment that came by happenstance with J.K. Dobbins trying his best to try out what he learned through Duolingo. The Broncos running back has invested plenty of time in trying to learn Spanish thanks to multiple trips to Mexico that immersed himself in the culture.

Dobbins grew up in La Grange, Texas around many Spanish language speakers. And during one offseason, he made multiple trips to Guadalajara, Mexico, where he attempted to fulfill his goal of expanding his worldview and learning a new language. He even took on local club Atlas as his favorite soccer team because of their underdog story.

“I took it upon myself to figure out a way to learn it on my own and it’s been very fun to learn,” Dobbins said while playing with the Ravens. “I feel like it helps me with football, too. Whenever I got to learn a play, I’m like, ‘Alright, how hard can that be when I learn a new language?’ That’s way harder to learn a new language than to learn a play.”

J.K. Dobbins appeared to be so happy to showcase all of his hard work in his interview with John Sutcliffe, and if the Broncos keep improving, he should have more opportunities to show off his bilingual skills with more showcase games in the future.