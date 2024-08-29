Edit by Liam McGuire, Comeback Media

ESPN is getting all of its music announcements out of the way Thursday.

In addition to announcing that it would be reviving and orchestrating the SEC on ABC theme song for the upcoming college football season, the network made another music proclamation, but this one related to Monday Night Football. The Worldwide Leader announced Thursday that world-renowned superstar J Balvin will work with the network through the 2024-25 NFL season to curate music for select ESPN Monday Night Football games.

Buck. Aikman. Salters. Balvin. ManningCast. Belichick. Kelce.

According to the release, the curated music courtesy of Balvin will be featured in Monday Night Football promotional videos, live broadcasts, and the Monday Night Countdown show for seven weeks this season, including two NFL playoff weeks.

So the schedule for Balvin’s music curation will look like this: Week 1 (Jets-49ers), Week 5 (Saints-Chiefs), Week 6 (Bills-Jets), Week 11 (Texans-Cowboys), Week 18 (Doubleheader; TBD), Monday Night Super Wild Card (TBD) and Divisional Round (TBD).

“ESPN’s Music curation program with Monday Night Football continues with an artist that will amplify the bold and new music strategy,” said Curtis Friends, ESPN Vice President of Sports Marketing. “J Balvin is a global icon whose influence hits with diverse cultures and genres. His music choices embrace the anticipation and excitement the ESPN football season offers, and we can’t wait for him to come along the season-long ride with us.”

Balvin, a multi-Latin Grammy Award winner and Billboard Music Awards winner isn’t the first star musician to curate music for the network. Last year, Timbaland and Justin Timberlake joined forces to curate music for seven weeks of MNF games in 2023. The season before, ESPN teamed up with Marshmello to remix the Monday Night Football theme song.

Balvin’s ‘DOBLEXXO,’ a collaboration with Feid from his latest album ‘RAYO,’ will be the opening song in ESPN’s Monday Night Football promotional spot for Week 1.

[ESPN PR]