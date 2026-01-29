Photo Credit: ESPN

With the Los Angeles Lakers in Cleveland to face the Cavaliers for a game nationally televised on ESPN, the Inside the NBA crew discussed the NBA future of current Lakers and former Cavaliers star LeBron James during NBA Tip-off on Wednesday night.

James, 41, is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2025-26 NBA season. Will he keep playing next season? And if so, where will he play next season? Reports have alleged that his relationship with Lakers owner Jeanie Buss is strained.

Inside the NBA analysts Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal made it clear that they think that LeBron will still be playing in the NBA for the 2026-27 season.

Shaq and Kenny Smith think LeBron James will keep playing next season. 🏀🎙️ #NBA pic.twitter.com/PqblyEOR5k — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 28, 2026

“We don’t know; everybody’s talking, ‘Hey, this could be the last time LeBron returns to play.’ Do you think he knows right now?” Inside the NBA host Ernie Johnson asked.

“Last time to play where?” Smith responded.

“In Cleveland,” Johnson said.

“Because he’s retiring? He’s not retiring,” Smith said.

“As a visiting player,” Johnson clarified.

“Oh, as a visiting player,” Smith said, while making a face demonstrating that he was pondering that suggestion. “I just don’t think his retirement is here, only because he’s super productive still at this stage in his career, and he’s getting an opportunity to play with his son (Bronny James)… they come into the game together, it’s a unique situation. So, all of the things that point to one more year are happening. His production, his playing time, lack of injury, his son, all those things point to ‘I’m still playing.'”

“Does he know at this point?” Johnson asked Shaq.

“I don’t think he knows,” O’Neal, a Lakers legend, said. “But I think it’s fair to say, three more years from now? No. Two more years? Maybe. But one more year? Definitely. LeBron is very calculated in the things he does. The whole world will know when it’s his last year, because him and his team, they probably want the ‘Farewell LeBron’ tour. To answer your question, he doesn’t know now, Ernie. But I do believe he’s definitely coming back at least next year.”

Charles Barkley was next to offer his thoughts on the future of LeBron James.

Charles Barkley on LeBron James: “There’s one thing I’m sure of- this is his last year with the Lakers. He’s not going to play with the Lakers next year. I’ve always said I’d like to see him finish in Cleveland. I’m not opposed to him getting traded to Cleveland this year.” #NBA https://t.co/otoI5KomoS pic.twitter.com/bTgFqk3Cng — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 28, 2026

“There’s one thing I’m sure of- this is his last year with the Lakers,” Barkley said. “He’s not going to play with the Lakers next year. I’ve always said I’d like to see him finish in Cleveland. I’m not opposed to him getting traded to Cleveland this year. The Eastern Conference is up for grabs.”

“I’d love to see him finish his career in Cleveland,” Barkley continued. “I’ve been on the record, I never thought he should have left Cleveland. But this is his last year with the Lakers. The Lakers pretty much, they’re like, this is it.”

“I think he’s earned the right for a farewell tour,” Barkley added. “But it’s clear this is his last year with the Lakers. They’re going to move on. And I think that’s the right thing to do. At some point, you’ve to go turn the team over to Luka (Dončić) and Austin (Reaves). You can’t be paying him $50 million a year to be the third-best player on the team.”

LeBron James entered play on Wednesday averaging 22.4 points, 6.7 assists, and 6.0 rebounds in his 23rd NBA season. The Lakers (28-17) and Cavs (28-20) would each currently be the No. 5 seed in their respective conferences.