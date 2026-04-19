Credit: ESPN on ABC

After the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Houston Rockets 107-98 in Game 1 of their first-round series, Inside the NBA followed on ABC to recap day one of the 2026 NBA Playoffs on Saturday night. And it didn’t take long for things to get off track on the iconic studio show.

Inside the NBA host Ernie Johnson opened the ESPN on ABC show by noting that it’s presented by McDonald’s, and the next two minutes turned into wild McDonald’s-related commentary from the crew. Laughter could even be heard from off-camera Inside the NBA crew members.

“I hear they got some slappy Happy Meals over there,” Charles Barkley joked.

“What’s that mean?” Shaquille O’Neal asked.

“You see Ice Spice got slapped at McDonald’s?” Barkley asked.

“I can almost guarantee you that this was not what McDonald’s had in mind when they sponsored ‘Inside the NBA.'” 🏀📺🎙️🍟 #NBA pic.twitter.com/3csnvpAX9M — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 19, 2026

“Come on, man, stop,” O’Neal said while cracking up.

“What you doing at McDonald’s in the middle of the night, Ice Spice? Come on, stop that,” Barkley said. “Get it to go.”

“Excuse me. Thank you, McDonald’s, for sponsoring Inside the NBA,” Johnson said.

But Barkley wasn’t done.

“I love McDonald’s,” Barkley explained. “I love McDonald’s. [Filet-O-Fish] is the greatest sandwich ever. I love me some nuggets. Just dip in that little barbecue sauce, eat half, then double-dip.”

“That used to be your pregame meal, did it not? The fish sandwich?” Johnson asked Barkley.

“Two fish filets, a large fry,” Barkley said. “But I washed it down with a Diet Coke because I was watching my calories.”

“Okay, let’s move on,” Johnson said. “Even back then, you were watching your calories? [NBA] Highlights, please. Rockets…”

It appeared that the McDonald’s conversation might be over, but then Kenny “The Jet” Smith entered the conversation.

“Georgia Tech,” Smith said. “Stop, Georgia Tech. You know why I call [Barkley] ‘Georgia Tech’?”

“Why?” Johnson asked.

“Because he’s a Ramblin’ Wreck,” Smith explained, which led to laughter for the whole crew.

“I like it. That’s very solid, Jet,” Johnson said.

“What’d you call it, Chuck? A slappy Happy Meal?” O’Neal asked.

“A slappy Happy Meal over there. Let Ice Spice eat in peace!” Barkley said. “Can you believe that, Shaq? She should have slapped her in the face with a Big Mac. You walk up on me, everything’s on the table.”

The Inside the NBA production crew then showed the viral video of the McDonald’s incident, which led to more laughter and commentary from the crew.

😳 EXCLUSIVE: Ice Spice was slapped by a fan inside of an L.A. McDonald’s. https://t.co/v9zZmQq05w pic.twitter.com/L1lvzOfGsF — TMZ (@TMZ) April 17, 2026

“I can almost guarantee you that this was not what McDonald’s had in mind when they sponsored Inside the NBA,” Johnson said to cap off a hilarious two minutes of television.

It’s been an uneven and frequently criticized first year with ESPN for Inside the NBA. But Saturday night’s random banter is the sort of material that made the show so popular and unique for 36 years at TNT. Sometimes Inside the NBA is at its best when it’s, well, not even talking about the NBA. Maybe the show should lean into its entertainment and chaotic side more as it tries to finish the season strong.