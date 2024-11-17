Photo credit: TNT

While the NBA will not air on TNT after the 2024-25 season, Inside the NBA appears to have been saved.

The long-running and extremely popular studio show will be produced by Warner Bros. Discovery and aired on ESPN and NBC. The agreement was reported on Saturday night by Joe Flint in his report about the lawsuit between WBD and the NBA being settled.

“Separately, Warner Bros. Discovery struck a deal with Disney to license the TNT show “Inside the NBA” to ESPN and ABC starting next season, according to the people familiar with the matter,” Flint reported. “The show, which features the former players Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal, has an enthusiastic and large following. The show will air throughout the course of the season.”

Alex Sherman of CNBC confirmed the deal on X (formerly Twitter).

“Can confirm WBD has reached a settlement with the NBA. Inside the NBA will continue and be licensed to ESPN. All the talent will remain TNT Sports employees and can be used in other future shows or projects for warner bros Discovery,” Sherman reported.

“WBD will get free access to nba highlights for the next 11 years,” Sherman added in a follow-up post.

The Inside the NBA hosts have joked about the show’s lame-duck status through the early weeks of the NBA season. Now that the show is coming back, it will be interesting to see what is said when the next Inside the NBA airs.

