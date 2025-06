Jun 5, 2025; Oklahoma City; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton makes the game-winning shot in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The Indiana Pacers took down the Oklahoma City Thunder with a shocking 111-110 road victory in Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Finals. Indiana never led the game until Tyrese Haliburton nailed what would serve as the game-winning shot with 0.3 seconds remaining.

Mike Breen, Doris Burke, and Richard Jefferson have the NBA Finals call for ESPN on ABC.

Here’s how the Haliburton go-ahead bucket looked and sounded on the ESPN on ABC broadcast with Breen on the play-by-play call:

TYRESE HALIBURTON AND THE PACERS SINK THE THUNDER IN GAME 1!

Breen: “Haliburton looking, Haliburton driving, pulls up, jump shot, IT’S GOOD! IT’S GOOD! WITH THREE-TENTHS OF A SECOND REMAINING! TIMEOUT, OKC! TYRESE HALIBURTON DOES IT AGAIN! THEIR FIRST LEAD OF THE GAME! THIS CROWD ABSOLUTELY STUNNED AS THE PACERS TAKE A ONE-POINT LEAD!”

And here’s the game’s final play on the ESPN on ABC broadcast:

Here's the final play of the Pacers' STUNNING Game 1 win over the Thunder, followed by Indiana hero Tyrese Haliburton's interview with Lisa Salters.

Breen: “KNOCKED AWAY! AND INDIANA TAKES GAME 1, SHOCKING THE THUNDER HERE IN OKC! THE COMEBACK KIDS DO IT AGAIN! WHAT A VICTORY FOR THE PACERS, AS TYRESE HALIBURTON’S HEROICS TAKE CENTERSTAGE!”

ESPN analyst Richard Jefferson: “Mike, this crowd is STUNNED! We are stunned on this broadcast!”

How about the Indiana local radio call?

Mark Boyle is the radio play-by-play voice for the Pacers, and here’s his call for the Haliburton shot:

Here's the Indiana Pacers radio call from Mark Boyle of Tyrese Haliburton nailing the game-winning shot to stun the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1.

Boyle: “Haliburton has it with three, driving with two, pulling up, AND HITTING WITH THREE-TENTHS OF A SECOND TO GO! HOW MANY MORE TIMES CAN THIS TEAM DO THAT?”

Pacers radio analyst Eddie Gill: “Sweet baby!”

Game 1 was also heard nationally on ESPN Radio, where Marc Kestecher has the NBA Finals play-by-play duties:

Here's the ESPN Radio call from Marc Kestecher of Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers stunning the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1.

Kestecher: “Here’s Haliburton driving, lifting, shot up, GOOD! WITH THREE-TENTHS OF A SECOND TO GO! HALIBURTON DOES IT AGAIN! HOW DOES HE DO IT?”