Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ian Rapoport is officially an ESPN employee, with the longtime NFL insider announcing he signed a multiyear contract this week.

With the NFL Network recently becoming a product of ESPN, there were questions about whether there was a need for the Worldwide Leader to make room for Rapoport when they already have Adam Schefter. But ESPN never seemed to waver on making a long-term commitment to Rapoport, with both sides reportedly agreeing to a four-year deal in April, the same month in which NFL Network formally became part of ESPN. And this week, Rapoport says his contract was officially signed.

Years ago in college, I was fortunate enough to serve as an intern for ESPN Classic, spending my summer in Bristol. I made some friends, learned a lot about TV and was pretty sure I had zero chance of returning to the building. This week, I signed my new deal with ESPN, one that… pic.twitter.com/Ly8RNmKCUN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 2, 2026

“Years ago in college, I was fortunate enough to serve as an intern for ESPN Classic, spending my summer in Bristol,” Rapoport wrote in his announcement. “I made some friends, learned a lot about TV and was pretty sure I had zero chance of returning to the building.

“This week, I signed my new deal with ESPN, one that was agreed to a few weeks ago, to appear across platforms — a true full circle moment. Surreal is the word I would use now that it is officially official.

“I’ll still be on NFL Network plenty, with ESPN appearances sprinkled in. So much of what I do and where you’ll see me won’t change. But at the least, unlike a couple decades ago, I won’t have to sneak into a studio in Bristol to get a picture on the desk of SportsCenter.”

Last month, Rapoport made his first appearance on ESPN, joining NFL Live. He also appeared alongside Schefter on Pat McAfee’s Primetime State of Sports special last week. And since NFL Network’s merger with ESPN, Rapoport has maintained that he doesn’t expect much to change in terms of his role. According to the veteran insider, ESPN will continue to value NFL Network as its own entity, believing support from the Worldwide Leader should enhance its resources, not drain it.

ESPN now has one NFL season to decide whether there really is room for Schefter and Rapoport under one umbrella. Because while Rapoport may have just signed his long-term deal with ESPN, Schefter’s contract is up in 2027.