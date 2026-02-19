Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With NFL Network set to formally join the ESPN umbrella this April, questions about what NFL Network talent will and won’t be retained are about to come to the forefront.

Mergers mean redundancies. And redundancies mean layoffs. So far, ESPN has been mum about its exact plans for NFL Network programming and talent, but it’s almost guaranteed that there will be some changes, either big or small.

One microdrama sure to receive plenty of attention will be how ESPN decides to handle Adam Schefter’s chief competitor for NFL scoops: Ian Rapoport. Rapoport, the face of “insiderdom” for NFL Network, has been Schefter’s primary adversary on the NFL transaction beat for years. There’s questions about whether ESPN will see any value in having two people on the payroll that, by and large, do the same job.

It’s a reality Rapoport acknowledged in a recent interview with Andrew Marchand of The Athletic.

“Just so we are clear, I don’t know what is coming,” Rapoport told The Athletic. “No one has told me, ‘It’s going to be like this. It’s going to be like that.’ There are a lot of things I don’t know. A lot of people don’t know, but I’m excited because ESPN is very good at what it does. From my understanding, it is going to be more football, more coverage, investing in NFL Network and making it as best as it could possibly be.”

Marchand reports that Rapoport’s contract expires in May, which, given the timing of the combination happening in April, could certainly put him on the chopping block. But the NFL Network insider is choosing to keep a positive outlook.

“If [Schefter and I] were to work together, I think that would be awesome. I have no idea if it is going to happen. But it would be like The Avengers,” Rapoport said, acknowledging that if it were not for Schefter’s trailblazing efforts as a modern-day insider, his job probably wouldn’t exist.

Ian Rapoport on ESPN-NFL Media deal, his contract being up in May & Adam Schefter Full pod & column 👇👇 https://t.co/zZte2mzRif pic.twitter.com/doE1kv4qEa — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) February 19, 2026

The hope is that ESPN treats NFL Network similar to how it already treats SEC Network, which maintains its own robust stable of hosts, analysts, and reporters to cover the ins and outs of the conference. That’s certainly a possibility. ESPN bought NFL Network because it likes the idea of offering more NFL content, not less. And there’s already precedent for NFL insiders to coexist under the same network umbrella.

Schefter worked alongside Chris Mortensen at ESPN when he joined the Worldwide Leader in 2009. Rapoport currently hosts a show called The Insiders on NFL Network alongside two other insider colleagues, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero.

Still, there are sure to be some changes when ESPN takes control, which has to be unnerving for the swaths of NFL Network, both on-air and behind-the-scenes.

On Super Bowl Sunday, we already saw a bit of that feeling creep through when NFL GameDay Morning said farewell (but see you soon?) during its final broadcast under NFL ownership.

One would believe that ESPN would see the value in keeping someone like Ian Rapoport, who is very established and has a massive social media following, on board. But so far, he hasn’t gotten official word about his future.