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One of the key talent questions to arise from ESPN’s recent acquisition of NFL Network seems like it will be resolved.

ESPN will reportedly sign veteran NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport to a four-year deal, ending speculation that there would only be room for either Rapoport or ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter at the Worldwide Leader.

Ryan Glasspiegel of Front Office Sports first reported the news. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk first reported the deal will be four years in length.

The future of NFL Network talent under ESPN ownership has been a source of speculation ever since the acquisition closed earlier this year. Reports since surfaced that ESPN would evaluate NFL Network talent on a case-by-case basis as individual contracts reached their expiration. Rapoport’s contract just so happened to expire at the end of April.

Per Glasspiegel, Rapoport is expected to appear “across ESPN platforms,” along with continuing his coverage on NFL Network. Rapoport currently co-hosts NFL Network’s evening show The Insiders alongside Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo.

As Rapoport’s contract situation unfolded over the past couple months, there were some suggestions that the NFL Network veteran could serve as a succession plan to Adam Schefter at ESPN. It appears, at least for now, the two will coexist. Schefter and Rapoport authored a co-byline about the Vikings’ trade of Jonathan Greenard during the NFL Draft last week, and Schefter, 59, has refuted suggestions that he is approaching retirement.

With the biggest NFL Network talent question now behind ESPN, the network can move its focus to other on-air personalities as their contracts approach term. So far, it’s unclear exactly who is next in line for a deal.