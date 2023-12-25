Hubie Brown Nov 22, 2013; Memphis, TN, USA; Television analyst Hubie Brown after the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs at FedExForum. San Antonio Spurs beat the Memphis Grizzlies 102-86. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
The NBA and Christmas Day have been synonymous with each other for decades. The full spread of games was sure to get basketball fans interested in watching all day long. From the beginning, there was great cheer and spirit on Christmas afternoon. Why? Because everyone was happy to hear Hubie Brown. 

The venerable Brown, 90 years young, joined the veteran Dave Pasch on the call at Madison Square Garden for the New York Knicks-Milwaukee Bucks game. Brown’s presence in the booth wasn’t a surprise, obviously, as he’s still rolling along on ESPN’s NBA coverage. But that didn’t stop everyone from showing their appreciation. 

 

Of course, some couldn’t help themselves with some humor too.

Brown doesn’t have to be doing any of this, but he clearly still has the passion and know-how to make it work. He’s still sharp and informative on the broadcast and has yet to really lose that fastball. 

Clearly, people still enjoy listening to him on the telecast. He even trended online on X for a little while.

You can tell when someone is starting to wane in interest among viewers. But it doesn’t seem like that’s happening anytime soon for Hubie Brown. 

So, salute to the basketball broadcasting icon. Plenty out there were delighted to hear him on Christmas morning, and hopefully, he’ll keep providing it as long as he can. Merry Christmas, Hubie; plenty appreciate you out there. 

