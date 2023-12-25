Nov 22, 2013; Memphis, TN, USA; Television analyst Hubie Brown after the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs at FedExForum. San Antonio Spurs beat the Memphis Grizzlies 102-86. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA and Christmas Day have been synonymous with each other for decades. The full spread of games was sure to get basketball fans interested in watching all day long. From the beginning, there was great cheer and spirit on Christmas afternoon. Why? Because everyone was happy to hear Hubie Brown.

The venerable Brown, 90 years young, joined the veteran Dave Pasch on the call at Madison Square Garden for the New York Knicks-Milwaukee Bucks game. Brown’s presence in the booth wasn’t a surprise, obviously, as he’s still rolling along on ESPN’s NBA coverage. But that didn’t stop everyone from showing their appreciation.

Hubie Brown has no right being this good at 90 years old!! — Anthony Romano (@ARomanoWDBJ) December 25, 2023

Great seeing legendary coach and NBA TV analyst Hubie Brown doing Knicks vs Bucks at MSG on Christmas Day. His analysis and basketball acumen are second to none. Love listening to his pearls of wisdom. Five Star Forever! pic.twitter.com/2OiE13t9fP — Mitch Buonaguro (@MichaelBuonagu4) December 25, 2023

Getting to hear Hubie Brown call a game on Christmas Day to start off the NBA-filled day of action, it doesn't get much better than that. Absolute legend. — Ashwin (@ashwin3_) December 25, 2023

God bless Hubie Brown. 90 years old and still blessing us with his knowledge. — Jimmy Sullivan (@JimmySullivanBC) December 25, 2023

The best thing about this excellent first quarter is listening to my idol as an analyst, the great Hubie Brown. No one can touch him and he is 90 years old. He educates you to an insane level. #nbaxmas https://t.co/dgdaSH6GFd — Eddie A Johnson (@Jumpshot8) December 25, 2023

Hubie Brown has still got it. Best nba commentator in the league — Super Bowl 52 MVP (@vj_v_) December 25, 2023

Of course, some couldn’t help themselves with some humor too.

*Hubie Brown on Santa Claus* “Now here’s a guy you gotta give credit. Goes all around the world in a single night. You can’t let him get to the pacific rim” — Keira Da Knightly (@andyateacrayon) December 25, 2023

Brown doesn’t have to be doing any of this, but he clearly still has the passion and know-how to make it work. He’s still sharp and informative on the broadcast and has yet to really lose that fastball.

Clearly, people still enjoy listening to him on the telecast. He even trended online on X for a little while.

You can tell when someone is starting to wane in interest among viewers. But it doesn’t seem like that’s happening anytime soon for Hubie Brown.

So, salute to the basketball broadcasting icon. Plenty out there were delighted to hear him on Christmas morning, and hopefully, he’ll keep providing it as long as he can. Merry Christmas, Hubie; plenty appreciate you out there.