Stephen Curry’s Unanimous Media company will collaborate with Andscape for a special docuseries on ESPNU and ESPN+. The series, entitled “Why Not Us,” follows the Howard Bison golf team for an in-depth, eight-part series the Worldwide Leader announced on Monday.

The press release included a synopsis of the docuseries, which read:

In a sport where exclusivity is more prominent than access, this eight-part season of Why Not Us brings fans into the center of a program, supported by Curry, at one of the most prestigious HBCUs in the country. Why Not Us: Howard Golf follows both men’s and women’s golf teams at Howard University as the student-athletes and their coaches navigate the challenges and triumphs of an emerging Division I program. With an aim toward building a golf legacy that drives a cultural shift in the sport, Howard Golf is primed to compete for championships at top college tournaments across the country.

ESPNU will air all eight parts of the docuseries over the course of three days. According to the release, episodes 1-4 will air on August 21. Then, Episodes 3-6 will air on August 28. Finally, Episodes 5-8 will air on September 4. All three airtimes are at 7 p.m. Eastern.

The release noted that the Howard golf team has been on the upshot lately. On the men’s side, the team won the PGA Works Collegiate Championship again. At the same time, the Women’s Golf Coaches Association’s All-American Scholar Team featured three women from the Howard women’s golf team. So the team has been making a name for itself over the last few seasons—enough to get attention from one of the world’s greatest athletes.

ESPN has continued a foray into Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The network recently announced plans to host the Band of the Year competition during the annual Cricket Celebration Bowl in Atlanta.

ESPN+ will have all eight parts available for streaming as they become available.

