Photo Credit: ESPN

A Dallas Cowboys cheerleader unexpectedly found the spotlight during Monday Night Football, and an ESPN mic made the situation even more surreal.

After the Cincinnati Bengals scored a touchdown late in the first quarter, the ESPN camera cut to Cincy kicker Cade York, set to try the PAT. Buck explained that York had just signed with the Bengals to replace the injured Evan McPherson.

“While his girlfriend, Zoe Dale, is on the sideline, she’s a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader,” Buck said.

Troy Aikman laughed at the situation.

“You can’t make this up,” he said.

“Can’t make it up,” Buck agreed.

York made the kick, and the camera cut to Dale on the sideline.

“And there’s Zoe,” Buck said.

“Praise God,” Dale said, the ESPN mic clearly catching her comment. Buck and Aikman got a good laugh.

“Cade said she’d be rooting for him,” Buck said.

Bengals kicker Cade York was signed just in time to kick in front of his girlfriend, who is a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader 💙#CINvsDAL | ABC, ESPN pic.twitter.com/bw1WY0CPUj — ESPN (@espn) December 10, 2024



Most NFL teams have a policy prohibiting cheerleaders from dating or fraternizing with players. That rule usually doesn’t apply to players on opposing teams. Dale’s unusual situation drew attention in Cincinnati this week. Fox 19 reporter Joe Danneman caught up with Dale Monday and asked if she’d cheer for York.

“We support Cade,” she said, laughing.

Ran into new Bengals kicker Cade York’s girlfriend, Zoe Dale, as the Cowboys cheerleaders started their warm-ups. I asked her if she knew she became a big story in Cincinnati this week, she laughed. Will she be cheering for Cade tonight? She laughed and said, “we support Cade.” pic.twitter.com/N5Oh2Vm0d1 — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) December 9, 2024



Dale and York had not tried to hide the relationship.

“My girlfriend is actually a cheerleader for the Cowboys,” York told reporters last week. “She got baptized this Sunday, so it was awesome getting to do that and all of her teammates got to watch. Literally, the next day, [I got] the call I’m going to work out with the Bengals.”

In the ESPN booth, Aikman seemed to be keeping an eye on the situation. After York hit a field goal in the second quarter, he spoke up.

“I just think he might have given her a little wink on his way out there for that (kick),” Aikman said.

“I just think he might have given her a little wink before he went out there for that one. Second quarter on his sideline.” – Troy Aikman on Bengals kicker Cade York and his girlfriend, Cowboys cheerleader Zoe Dale. pic.twitter.com/gc15GtqA9j — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 10, 2024



York is from Dallas, and she and Dale have been dating about seven months. Their Monday Night Football interactions probably don’t count as an official date.

[ESPN]