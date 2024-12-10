An ESPN mic caught Cowboys cheerleader Zoe Dale pulling for her Bengals boyfriend, Cade York, as Joe Buck and Troy Aikman followed the action. Photo Credit: ESPN Photo Credit: ESPN
A Dallas Cowboys cheerleader unexpectedly found the spotlight during Monday Night Football, and an ESPN mic made the situation even more surreal.

After the Cincinnati Bengals scored a touchdown late in the first quarter, the ESPN camera cut to Cincy kicker Cade York, set to try the PAT. Buck explained that York had just signed with the Bengals to replace the injured Evan McPherson.

“While his girlfriend, Zoe Dale, is on the sideline, she’s a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader,” Buck said.

Troy Aikman laughed at the situation.

“You can’t make this up,” he said.

“Can’t make it up,” Buck agreed.

York made the kick, and the camera cut to Dale on the sideline.

“And there’s Zoe,” Buck said.

“Praise God,” Dale said, the ESPN mic clearly catching her comment. Buck and Aikman got a good laugh.

“Cade said she’d be rooting for him,” Buck said.


Most NFL teams have a policy prohibiting cheerleaders from dating or fraternizing with players. That rule usually doesn’t apply to players on opposing teams. Dale’s unusual situation drew attention in Cincinnati this week. Fox 19 reporter Joe Danneman caught up with Dale Monday and asked if she’d cheer for York.

“We support Cade,” she said, laughing.


Dale and York had not tried to hide the relationship.

“My girlfriend is actually a cheerleader for the Cowboys,” York told reporters last week. “She got baptized this Sunday, so it was awesome getting to do that and all of her teammates got to watch. Literally, the next day, [I got] the call I’m going to work out with the Bengals.”

In the ESPN booth, Aikman seemed to be keeping an eye on the situation. After York hit a field goal in the second quarter, he spoke up.

“I just think he might have given her a little wink on his way out there for that (kick),” Aikman said.


York is from Dallas, and she and Dale have been dating about seven months. Their Monday Night Football interactions probably don’t count as an official date.

