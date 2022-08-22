Kids say the darndest things during the Little League World Series, and ESPN learned that firsthand over the weekend.

During Saturday afternoon’s Little League World Series broadcast on ABC, Iowa was convinced they caught Washington’s batter looking at strike three to secure a 6-3 victory. The umpire, however, didn’t agree, calling the pitch ball four to prolong the game.

As Iowa’s manager walked toward the mound to regroup his team, one player stormed toward the huddle blaming the umpire’s call on ESPN. ESPN had the manager mic’d up, so viewers could hear him repeatedly tell his team to “shake it.” But the better line came from the livid Iowa infielder who put ESPN on blast:

ESPN hot mic catches Little Leaguer blaming bad call on ESPN fixing the #LLWS ? pic.twitter.com/svPSWfroul — Brandon Contes (@BrandonContes) August 22, 2022

“All Little League is for ESPN,” Iowa’s No. 10 ranted near an ESPN hot mic. “It’s for ESPN so they can come back. That’s because ESPN likes it, it’s all ESPN.”

That’s a very major league accusation from the Little Leaguer, one we hear a lot from fans who blame bad officiating on networks and leagues aiming for specific matchups or outcomes. Maybe it’s just my lack of conspiracy theory prowess, but I can’t imagine ESPN was that determined to see Washington beat Iowa or that desperate for an extra-inning matchup on ABC Saturday afternoon. But I am kind of glad this particular Little League player is more of a skeptic, because it made for a fantastic hot mic clip against ESPN.

After Iowa’s manager left the mound, announcers Karl Ravech, Kyle Peterson and Jessica Mendoza ignored the strong accusations against their employer. Ravech did at least acknowledge the umpire’s inconsistent strike zone, noting the next pitch, a called strike, was “more off than the ball four.”

Despite the best efforts of ESPN and an erratic umpire, Iowa ended up winning the game two pitches later, when a passed ball led to one of Washington’s players getting caught in a rundown.

[ABC]