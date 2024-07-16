Photo Credit: ESPN

ESPN’s broadcast of the 2024 Home Run Derby on Monday night got off to an interesting start following the national anthem performance of country music artist Ingrid Andress.

Andress, who was introduced as a four-time Grammy-nominated country singer/songwriter, had some shaky moments to say the least, struggling with pitch for much of the performance.

The national anthem ahead of the 2024 Home Run Derby on ESPN by four-time Grammy-nominated artist Ingrid Andress was interesting, to say the least… pic.twitter.com/p3HkV9Vcvg — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 16, 2024

Let me start by saying that the responsibility of performing the national anthem to a national audience has to be incredibly difficult. But with that being said, it’s hard to find many positive things to say about her rendition of the song.

Fans and media members alike were quick to take to social media to offer their reactions to Andress’ performance, roasting her in the process.

“My ears are bleeding. One of the worst national anthem renditions ever,” wrote Houston Astros beat writer Michael Schwab.

My ears are bleeding. One of the worst national anthem renditions ever pic.twitter.com/FnJUNjWe6l — Michael Schwab (@michaelschwab13) July 16, 2024

“Is this a real national anthem at the derby? Holy s***,” wrote Frankie Borrelli of Barstool Sports.

Is this a real national anthem at the derby? Holy shit — Frankie Borrelli (@FrankieBorrelli) July 16, 2024

“This whole week really has me stunned,” wrote Kayla Burton of ESPN.

This whole week really has me stunned… https://t.co/qvTW8D69tA — Kayla Burton (@Kay_Breezy22) July 16, 2024

“This is….the wildest version of the anthem I’ve ever heard. Like she sounds like a bad SNL sketch,” wrote Matt Lindner of The Chicago Tribune.

This is….the wildest version of the anthem I’ve ever heard. Like she sounds like a bad SNL sketch. https://t.co/e5f8NVlaVO — Matt Lindner (@mattlindner) July 16, 2024

Players in the Home Run Derby also seemingly took notice of the pitchy rendition. Most notably, Philadelphia Phillies slugger Alec Bohm struggled to contain his laughter during the performance.

Alec Bohm 😂 pic.twitter.com/CGFuDVVZc7 — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) July 16, 2024

This moment in particular brings back shades of the 2018 NBA All-Star Game where a majority of the players participating in the game were seen laughing at the national anthem rendition of Fergie.

You be the judge of who’s rendition was worse… But Ingrid Andress is seemingly giving Fergie a run for her money when it comes to the most infamous national anthem performance in recent memory.