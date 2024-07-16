Ingrid Andress performing the national anthem at the 2024 Home Run Derby Photo Credit: ESPN
ESPNMLBBy Reice Shipley on

ESPN’s broadcast of the 2024 Home Run Derby on Monday night got off to an interesting start following the national anthem performance of country music artist Ingrid Andress.

Andress, who was introduced as a four-time Grammy-nominated country singer/songwriter, had some shaky moments to say the least, struggling with pitch for much of the performance.

Let me start by saying that the responsibility of performing the national anthem to a national audience has to be incredibly difficult. But with that being said, it’s hard to find many positive things to say about her rendition of the song.

Fans and media members alike were quick to take to social media to offer their reactions to Andress’ performance, roasting her in the process.

“My ears are bleeding. One of the worst national anthem renditions ever,” wrote Houston Astros beat writer Michael Schwab.

“Is this a real national anthem at the derby? Holy s***,” wrote Frankie Borrelli of Barstool Sports.

“This whole week really has me stunned,” wrote Kayla Burton of ESPN.

“This is….the wildest version of the anthem I’ve ever heard. Like she sounds like a bad SNL sketch,” wrote Matt Lindner of The Chicago Tribune.

Players in the Home Run Derby also seemingly took notice of the pitchy rendition. Most notably, Philadelphia Phillies slugger Alec Bohm struggled to contain his laughter during the performance.

This moment in particular brings back shades of the 2018 NBA All-Star Game where a majority of the players participating in the game were seen laughing at the national anthem rendition of Fergie.

You be the judge of who’s rendition was worse… But Ingrid Andress is seemingly giving Fergie a run for her money when it comes to the most infamous national anthem performance in recent memory.

About Reice Shipley

Reice Shipley is a staff writer for Comeback Media that graduated from Ithaca College with a degree in Sports Media. He previously worked at Barrett Sports Media and is a fan of all things Syracuse sports.

View all posts by Reice Shipley