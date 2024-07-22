Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Holly Rowe did an excellent job being at the forefront of ESPN’s coverage for the WNBA All-Star Weekend.

And if you hadn’t been on social media or seen her message on X (formerly Twitter), you wouldn’t have known that Rowe was doing while overburdened by things beyond her control. While in Phoenix for the weekend’s festivities, Rowe revealed that she needed some “big time prayers” as she revealed her neighborhood in Salt Lake City, Utah, was evacuated due to the ongoing wildfires in that part of the state.

Rowe asked for prayers for her and her neighbors as she was informed that her home—and possibly many others—were in jeopardy.

Gonna need some big time prayers right now. Working @WNBA All star game which is amazing but just found out my neighborhood is being evacuated due to fire in Salt Lake. House in jeopardy. Pray for all of us. ❤️🙏🏻 — Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) July 21, 2024

As she grappled with the prospect of losing everything, Rowe dug into All-Star Game coverage. She did a one-on-one interview with Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark in front of a live audience. She later was the face of ESPN’s WNBA All-Star Game coverage as the lead sideline reporter while also serving as the emcee, as shown in the video below.

“I feel really comfortable saying this is the best WNBA All-Star Game we have ever seen in this league!” pic.twitter.com/fQxpzJcbjB — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) July 21, 2024

This was all while the area she calls home was ablaze.

A wildfire erupted on Ensign Peak in Salt Lake City Saturday afternoon, which prompted mandatory evacuations for residents uphill from the state capitol. More than 100 firefighters battled the blaze over the weekend as air and ground crews worked to protect nearby homes.

Law enforcement went door-to-door to alert residents after the mandatory evacuation for at least 40 homes. According to ABC News, fire officials also ordered a voluntary evacuation of East Capitol on Saturday. No injuries or property damage were reported immediately.

The fire remained uncontained as helicopters and planes dropped water on the flames.

Evacuation orders were lifted Sunday evening after firefighters achieved 10% containment of the blaze.

Unfortunately, several ESPN sportscasters have experienced the devastating impact of house fires. When fires destroyed their homes, Mike Breen and Scott Van Pelt suffered significant losses. Flames completely consumed Breen’s Long Island home, while Van Pelt’s Maryland residence was uninhabitable for 15 months.

As for Rowe, we undoubtedly want to extend our best wishes for her and her family’s safety and the well-being of her community. Her ability to perform at such a high level while facing personal turmoil is genuinely awe-inspiring.

