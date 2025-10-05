Credit: ESPN

Holly Rowe remains the ultimate pro.

Rowe was on the sidelines for ESPN on ABC’s broadcast of the Florida State vs. Miami game on Saturday night. With the Hurricanes cruising to a 28-3 lead in the third quarter, it would have been easy to let your guard down. But not Holly.

The Seminoles were trying to get something going on offense when the Miami defense absolutely stuffed Ousmane Kromah and drove him backward. Multiple Canes defenders kept pushing him back along the sideline even after the whistles blew, and a mass of football players eventually fell to the ground together, right into a collection of bystanders, including Rowe, who quite literally tumbled head over heels.

Holly Rowe, true professional. Holds on the microphone, pops up and delivers a status update pic.twitter.com/c1DtH83lBM — Joe Castiglione Jr. (@JoeCJr29) October 5, 2025

Rowe was immediately helped up by several people and readied herself for a report on not only the game’s status but her own.

“Holly went down!” said analyst Kirk Herbstreit from the booth. “Holly, you alright, girl?”

“I have an injury update on myself,” Rowe quipped. “I’m good, but what I wanted to point out before I got wiped out was,” and then she launched into a standard sideline report about the uniforms of several players on the field.

Of course, the only thing that announcer Chris Fowler and Herbstreit wanted to discuss was the tumble Rowe had just taken. As the replay showed the play in slow motion, they beckoned for her to be careful from the future.

“Watch those knees!” said Fowler as Rowe fell in slo-mo. “Watch the knee!”

Fowler also noted that Miami Hurricanes legend Michael Irvin was right next to Rowe, and he, too, hit the deck.

“Michael Irvin did not protect you there,” said Fowler as Rowe playfully chastised the Hall of Famer. That then led Rowe and Irvin to reenact the incident and discuss what they’d do next time.

“Next time, I’ll protect you if you’re not gonna protect me,” said Rowe as the two embraced and laughed.

We’re not sure what was going on Saturday, as Rowe wasn’t the only sideline reporter to take a hit on the sidelines. Earlier in the day, ESPN sideline reporter Tori Petry took a massive hit in the Kansas State-Baylor game. Just like Rowe, she was back up and ready to report within moments.

There’s simply no keeping a good sideline reporter down.