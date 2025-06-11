Jan 18, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Holly Rowe during 2025 CFP National Championship Media Day at Georgia World Congress Center, Building A. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

ESPN’s Holly Rowe hosted Monday’s All-Star Night of Honors ceremony, part of the College Sports Communicators Unite 25 event. Rowe, though, was not only the host. Unbeknownst to Rowe, she was also the recipient of one of the Keith Jackson Eternal Flame Award.

Per the CSC website, the Keith Jackson Eternal Flame Award is “Presented to an individual who, or an organization which, has made a lasting contribution to intercollegiate athletics, has demonstrated a long and consistent commitment to excellence and has been a loyal supporter of College Sports Communicators and its mission.”

Many of Rowe’s achievements were discussed in a video announcing her as the winner.

Congratulations to our 2025 Keith Jackson Eternal Flame Award winner, @sportsiren ! #CSCUnited25 pic.twitter.com/xbvXiRUNVy — College Sports Communicators (@CollSportsComm) June 10, 2025

“With more than 25 years as one of ABC and ESPN’s most versatile and celebrated announcers, Holly is known for her extensive work with college football, basketball, volleyball and softball — along with the WNBA. Holly is at heart a champion of storytelling and a champion of those like our college sports communicators members who tell the stories of student athletes, coaches and their universities and conferences.

“Throughout her career, Holly has worked closely with hundreds and hundreds of athletic communicators. A noted speaker on leadership, hard work, and resilience, she is a champion of empowering and leading others as she has changed the script and added her voice to sports commentary.”

Keith Jackson, the award’s namesake, was its first winner in 1998. Other past recipients include legendary announcers Dick Enberg (2001) and Dick Vitale (2008), Hall of Fame coach Pat Summitt (2013) and ESPN College GameDay (2019).