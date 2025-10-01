Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

There are few ESPN reporters as synonymous with the network as Holly Rowe. With three decades under her belt at the Worldwide Leader, it’s understandable why. From college football to the WNBA, Rowe is a staple on some of ESPN’s premier properties.

But most ESPN viewers will remember a period of hardship in Rowe’s life as she battled Stage 4 cancer. The odds of remission in that scenario are far from favorable, but Rowe made a full recovery. And perhaps some of her strength during that battle came from an unlikely source: then-Alabama head coach and current ESPN college football analyst Nick Saban.

Recently, Rowe shared a heartwarming story about Saban’s kindness during her battle with cancer, as reported by AL.com.

“I went through a pretty rough period with cancer where I honestly almost died. I had Stage 4 metastatic cancer. That’s a death sentence. There is no Stage 5, that means you’re dead,” Rowe began. “So it was really dramatic and serious and I got this big box of apples one day with this cute note: ‘An apple a day keeps the doctor away – Miss Terry and Nick Saban’

“And then one day I get a voicemail, I miss a call, I get a voicemail and I listen to it and it’s like, ‘Hey Holly, this is Coach Saban. I’m just here, I’m at Destin. I’m at the coaches meetings and your name came up and I’m just thinking about you.’ Like, everybody thinks Nick is one kind of crusty, tough, whatever type of way. And he is those things. But there is a really kind and loving and really understanding great side to him. And he would check on me during those cancer years. I mean, nobody would think that of Coach Saban. And that meant a lot to me. I’ve saved that voicemail forever more, to hear the care and sweetness in his voice checking on me.”

Perhaps during his coaching days, those traits weren’t the first that came to mind when thinking of Saban. But now, as an analyst on ESPN’s flagship college football show College GameDay, Saban has shown a gentle side that complements some of the more boisterous members of the cast.

Clearly, that side of Saban was always there. It just wasn’t as apparent to those who only saw him roaming the sidelines.