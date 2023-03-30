Holly Rowe, one of ESPN’s most visible reporters, will remain with the network for the foreseeable future.

Rowe’s contract expired in April. But on Wednesday, it was announced that she is staying with ESPN.

The news was reported by Richard Deitsch of The Athletic.

“Reporter Holly Rowe, who has prominent positions on ESPN/ABC’s college football, women’s college basketball, women’s college softball, and WNBA coverage, has re-signed with the company on a long-term deal, she confirmed to The Athletic on Wednesday night,” Deitsch reported.

Deitsch added that Rowe’s focus will continue to be largely in ESPN’s coverage of college football and prominent women’s sporting events.

“Rowe will continue to work on some of ESPN’s highest-profile events including the College Football Playoffs, college football regular season, NCAA Women’s Final Four, NCAA Women’s College World Series and WNBA game and draft coverage. She has worked the last two years with Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit on ABC’s Saturday Night Football. Rowe is in her 27th college football season for ESPN and ABC,” Deitsch said.

She worked with ABC Sports for two years before beginning to work part-time as a sideline reporter for ESPN in 1997. The following year, Rowe started on a full-time basis and has remained there ever since. She’s also recently added analyst duties for the Utah Jazz to her national work with ESPN.

Rowe is excited about the opportunity to stay with ESPN.

“I feel like I am living my best life and I am so grateful to ESPN for letting me keep doing this.”

[The Athletic]