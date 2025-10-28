Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In relationships, we all have our dealbreakers. And for ESPN’s Holly Rowe, one came by way of a comment her now-ex made about legendary Tennessee women’s basketball coach Pat Summitt.

Only this wasn’t just any boyfriend, but one who happened to be “smoking hot” and the winner of the Mr. Switzerland bodybuilding contest. But after the unnamed man downplayed Summitt’s stature as she received the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the 2012 ESPYS, Rowe decided enough was enough, bringing an end to the four-year relationship.

“I had a really hot boyfriend, and he was Mr. Switzerland, a bodybuilder,” the ESPN sideline reporter said during an appearance at the Little Rock Touchdown Club. “We dated for four years. And when I say smoking hot, and the reason we broke up was we were at the ESPYs and Pat Summitt had just gotten this award, the Arthur Ashe Courage Award, because she had just been diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s. And we’re at the ESPYS, and I’m just bawling in the audience, and he asked me, ‘What’s wrong with you? She’s just a coach.’ And so we broke up.

“So I just need you to understand I gave up Mr. Switzerland because of Pat Summitt. This is a true story.”

Because who wouldn’t dump their boyfriend over Pat Summitt?@espn Reporter Holly Rowe shares how a comment made by her former boyfriend led to their breakup. @SportSiren pic.twitter.com/cmBBhbzk5q — LR Touchdown Club (@LRTouchdownClub) October 27, 2025

Obviously, Summitt was far more than “just a coach,” as she was one of the greatest ever to do it and a trailblazer in women’s basketball and beyond. Considering her own reputation, it’s hardly a surprise that Rowe would stick to her convictions — even if it meant giving up a “smoking hot” Mr. Switzerland boyfriend of four years in the process.