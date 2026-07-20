Apr 6, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Holly Rowe prepares for a game between the Utah Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Longtime ESPN women’s basketball game reporter Holly Rowe slid into the game analyst’s seat over the weekend in Dallas.

Rowe joined play-by-play announcer John Schriffen on the call as the Los Angeles Sparks visited the Wings on Sunday afternoon, a clear indicator of Rowe’s unusually deep understanding of the game.

A source tells Awful Announcing that ESPN’s lead WNBA announce team of Ryan Ruocco and Rebecca Lobo faced severe travel restrictions and were not able to make it to Dallas for the game. In their place, ESPN called in Schriffen, the young Chicago-based announcer who was in Las Vegas calling NBA Summer League games, and Rowe, who lives out West.

Also at the game, Rowe was honored by the Wings as part of its 2026 class of Nancy Lieberman Women of Inspiration, named after the basketball icon and Wings announcer for whom Dallas is an adopted home.

Honoring our 2026 Nancy Lieberman Women of Inspiration 💙 pic.twitter.com/o7xTeSKcQI — Dallas Wings (@DallasWings) July 19, 2026

Rowe has expanded her repertoire in recent years beyond sideline reporting. She was a secondary game analyst for local Utah Jazz games from 2021-24. And on women’s basketball, softball, and college football games for ESPN, she is a recognizable fixture on broadcasts, contributing more than a typical reporter.

But Sunday marked Rowe’s first WNBA ESPN broadcast as a game analyst, and the Wings’ narrow win provided a competitive backdrop for her debut.

The broadcast was also a big opportunity for Schriffen, the voice of the White Sox. The 41-year-old has called college sports and baseball for ESPN television and radio platforms.