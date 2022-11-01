Following Herm Edwards’ firing from Arizona State in September, ESPN has now brought him back as an analyst. Edwards worked at ESPN from 2009-2017 before leaving for the Sun Devils. Now he’s back, and will be covering both the NFL and college football.

“When Herm left for Arizona State, we said we’d keep a seat open for him. After all he did for us on the air and behind the scenes, he deserved that. We are thrilled to welcome him back,” said Seth Markman, ESPN vice president, production. “There is no better teammate, and we can’t wait for him to bring his unique coaching perspective and passion for the game back for our viewers.”

Edwards will appear on editions of SportsCenter, Get Up, NFL Live, ESPN Radio shows and more as part of his new multi-year agreement. He will make his debut live from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn., studios on Friday, Nov. 4, on SportsCenter. …Added Edwards: “I’m excited to work at a place that, in my opinion, is the greatest information provider in sports, and to have a role that allows me to give back to fans. I look forward to returning to ESPN where I spent so many wonderful years and established so many incredible friendships.” Previously at ESPN, Edwards contributed to year-round NFL coverage, including the Super Bowl, Pro Bowl and other key events. He appeared regularly on NFL Live, SportsCenter and more, while working a variety of other assignments – from calling college football games to participating in special projects.

Edwards posted a 26-20 (17-14 conference) record with the Sun Devils from 2018 through this September. His other head coaching stints include a 39-41 run with the New York Jets from 2001-05 and a 15-33 run with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2006-08.

Edwards (seen above on NFL Live in 2017) joins a number of analysts across sports who have gone to team jobs, then returned to media work. A few of those include Matt Millen, Mark Jackson, John Hollinger, and Kevin Goldstein. We’ll see how Edwards does in this next stint at ESPN.

[ESPN Press Room; photo from Melissa Rawlins/ESPN Images]