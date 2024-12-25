Screenshot

‘Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house, not a creature was stirring … and the only sports on TV was the Hawaii Bowl on ESPN.

The Christmas Eve game pitting South Florida (6-6) against San Jose State (7-5) didn’t bring the same energy as a major bowl, but when you’re the only live major sporting event on U.S. TV, fans will take notice.

On social media, the matchup generated surprising buzz for a minor bowl game.

People treating the Hawaii bowl tonight like it’s the Super Bowl — Zlatni Topki (@ZlatniTopki) December 24, 2024



Out in Honolulu, ESPN had play-by-play announcer Tiffany Greene and color analyst Jay Walker on the game, and the pair, who have worked together for years, made the most of their moment in the spotlight.

Greene, who was the first African-American woman to serve as a play-by-play commentator for college football on a major network, had the opportunity to call some big plays, including this kickoff return touchdown by South Florida’s Ta’Ron Keith.

Tiffany Green was VERY amped up about this kick return touchdown and later replay of the big play from USF returner Ta’Ron Keith. pic.twitter.com/FkHDlaYBPK — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 25, 2024



And here’s Greene on a big interception early in the game.

USF forces an interception that would later result in points and a 14-0 lead over San Jose State. Tiffany Greene and Jay Walker on the call of the Hawai’i Bowl on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/eMyo4aHsXn — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 25, 2024



Unfortunately, everything did not go smoothly for Greene and Walker. Of particular concern, Walker’s audio sounded consistently muddy, as if he were doing the broadcast remotely.

Are they actually there? Her co host literally sounds like he’s on a zoom call — HuskerJim (@jimtheplumber63) December 25, 2024



Others on social media were even less charitable in their comments on the announcers.

This is a horrible announcing crew. This is not a high profile game, but as the only one on Cmas Eve, likely with a decent audience of folks looking for distractions, why this crew & not a better one? Why not put these guys on one of the midday workday games with less eyes/ears? — Justin Firesheets (@JFiresheets) December 25, 2024



Yet some fans were left wanting to hear more of Greene and Walker in the future.

Tiffany is awesome! She has the spunk of Gus & a little of Beth Mowins when she announces CFB👍 — Herbie Garcia (@herbieg55) December 25, 2024



