Serena Williams, closing out her hosting duties for the 2024 ESPYS at the Dolby Theatre on Thursday, playfully jabbed Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker during her final remarks.

The tennis legend was joined on stage by her sister, Venus Williams, as well as Quinta Brunson, the creator and star of Abbott Elementary, for a segment honoring the rise of women’s sports.

After offering some lighthearted advice on appreciating women’s sports, Venus concluded the segment by saying, “So, go ahead and enjoy women’s sports like you would any other sports because they are sports.”

“Except you, Harrison Butker. We don’t need you,” said a laughing Serena Williams.

“At all. Like, ever,” added Brunson.

“So, go ahead and enjoy women’s sports like you would any other sports, because they are sports.” – Venus Williams “Except you, Harrison Butker. We don’t need you.” – Serena Williams “At all. Like, ever.” – Quinta Brunson #ESPYS pic.twitter.com/RhvxfiHUWN — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 12, 2024

Williams undoubtedly disagreed with Butker’s controversial college commencement speech, which has been widely criticized. While sports media figures like Chris Broussard feel the reaction was unjust, the needling of Butker on stage for his viewpoints suggests that the general public feels the opposite.

In May, Butker spoke to an audience of graduates at Benedictine College, a private Catholic school in Kansas. During the commencement speech, Butker made remarks that many deemed to be transphobic, homophobic and sexist.

While it was the last word of the ESPYS, Butker didn’t let any of them—particularly Serena—have the final say. He clapped back with his own remarks, telling NBC News, “I thought Mrs. Williams was a great host and applaud her for using her platform to express her beliefs on a variety of topics.”

But that wasn’t all Butker had to add.

“Sports are supposed to be the great unifier, and at an event dedicated to celebrating a diverse group of men and women who have accomplished great feats, she used it as an opportunity to disinvite those with whom she disagrees with from supporting fellow athletes,” he added.

While Butker’s statement to NBC News acknowledged Serena’s right to free speech, he also subtly criticized her for using the ESPYS stage to celebrate athletic achievement for a personal jab. However, he did go further than that, as he attempted to position himself as a champion for inclusivity, claiming Williams’ actions divided rather than united.

And isn’t it ironic? Don’t you think?

