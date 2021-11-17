ESPN’s 6 p.m. Eastern SportsCenter Wednesday started with a notable mistake. The show opened with footage of the Los Angeles Lakers’ Russell Westbrook and the Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo walking into Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum ahead of their game, and anchor Hannah Storm commented on Westbrook’s jersey. Unfortunately, she misidentified it as a #20 Barry Sanders Detroit Lions jersey (Sanders did wear #21 at Oklahoma State, but wore #20 with the Lions). As Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk relayed, it appears to actually be a Dallas Cowboys #21 jersey in the name of their former running back Julius Jones, and appears to be in support of clemency for Oklahoma death row inmate Julius Jones (a different person with the same name who is scheduled to be executed Thursday over a 1999 murder, but maintains his innocence, and has been featured in various documentaries raising questions about the case and about the racial issues involved with the police and jury). Here’s Smith’s tweet on this:

ESPN showed Russell Westbrook walking into the arena and said he was wearing a Barry Sanders jersey. He wasn't. The real story is more interesting: It appeared to be a Julius Jones Cowboys jersey and a statement of support for the Oklahoma death row inmate also named Julius Jones — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) November 17, 2021

And here’s the clip of how Storm and co-anchor Brian Custer covered this on SportsCenter:

Storm starts with “Lakers kicking off a five-game road trip. Off the bus, look at Russ! Showing up rocking a Barry Sanders jersey! Love it.” Custer adds “I love that.” Storm runs through the rest of her intro on the game, and the clip ends with Storm saying to Custer “You like that jersey? Cool, right?” and Custer says “I love it. It’s cool.”

Mistakes happen on live TV, but this is quite a notable one. However, it may actually may prove beneficial in terms of raising further awareness about Jones’ case. There’s been a lot on that front lately, including Kim Kardashian speaking about it and people protesting in Oklahoma and elsewhere. And Cleveland Browns’ quarterback Baker Mayfield passionately spoke about this Wednesday:

“It’s pretty rough, to be honest with you,” Mayfield said on Wednesday, pausing to gather his thoughts and composure. “That’s not something that’s easy to talk about. Been trying to get the facts stated and the truth to be told for a while, but it’s tough to think about. Tried and tried. It’s a shame it’s gotten this far. We’re 24 hours away. It’s tough. You know, hopefully God can intervene and handle it correctly and do the things He needs to do.”

Last year, Westbrook, Mayfield, Blake Griffin, Trae Young and Buddy Hield all wrote letters in support of Jones. So Westbrook’s connection to this is not new, and ESPN’s Royce Young wrote a detailed feature last summer about why Westbrook and Griffin in particular were supporting Jones. An excerpt from that:

“[Jones’] conviction was tainted by a deeply flawed process,” Westbrook, the longtime face of the Oklahoma City Thunder who is now with the Houston Rockets, wrote in his letter. “As more details come to light regarding his situation, I join with many voices to express sadness and profound concern regarding his conviction and death sentence.”

And Westbrook’s pre-game move here, and the ESPN coverage of it, definitely has brought more attention to Jones’ story. Just probably not in the way ESPN would have preferred to cover it.

(Update: We initially typoed Sanders’ NFL jersey as #22. It was #20.)

[Clippit, Michael David Smith on Twitter]