Marty Smith is one of the most recognizable reporters at ESPN. That is, unless you happen to work with him on SportsCenter.

During a segment Friday on the noon edition of SportsCenter, anchor Jay Harris made a blunder while setting up Smith for a hit live from the NHL Stadium Series.

What should have been a smooth transition proved disastrous as Harris said, “When there’s a game at a college football stadium, there’s only one person we could send, and that’s Holly Rowe.”

Right in stride, the veteran Hannah Storm theatrically whispered to Harris that the reporter on-sight for ESPN was not in fact Rowe, but Smith.

“I’ve been informed that the role of Holly Rowe will be played by Marty Smith,” Harris chuckled.

Jay Harris: “If there is a game at a college football stadium, there’s only one person we could send. And that’s Holly Rowe.” Hannah Storm (whispering): “It’s Marty.” Jay: “Oh. I’m being told the role of Holly will be played by Marty Smith.” pic.twitter.com/N4iaKEUbwj — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 28, 2025

Smith couldn’t hold in his laughter as the scene developed, and let out a big, “HI GUYS” after Harris finally introduced him.

After the momentary distraction, Smith proceeded with a report from Ohio Stadium, where the Detroit Red Wings and Columbus Blue Jackets are set to play as part of the Stadium Series on ESPN.

Truly, this was only noticeable because Harris is such a pro most of the time. And it is funny to introduce a reporter as the “only” person who could cover a particular story, only for it to be a different reporter altogether.

But true to form, Harris, Storm and Smith all handled it with poise and found some fun in the mistake.